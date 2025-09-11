iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KPIL secures ₹2,720 crore orders across power and infra segments

11 Sep 2025 , 12:35 PM

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and its overseas subsidiaries have won new orders worth ₹2,720 crore in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings & Factories (B&F) segments.

The company said the latest wins reflect its continued strength in key business areas. “We are delighted with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses,” KPIL noted in a statement on Thursday.

Managing Director & CEO Manish Mohnot said repeat orders from select private real estate developers have further boosted the company’s order book in the B&F vertical. “With these orders, our intake so far in FY26 has reached ₹12,620 crore, which will meaningfully contribute to future growth,” he added.

KPIL is currently executing projects in more than 30 countries, while its overall global footprint spans 75 countries. The company said it continues to hold leadership positions across its core businesses, supported by strong organisational capabilities, technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buildings & Factories
  • business
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Kalpataru Projects International
  • market
  • Power Transmission & Distribution
  • stock market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

KPIL secures ₹2,720 crore orders across power and infra segments

KPIL secures ₹2,720 crore orders across power and infra segments

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|12:35 PM
Adani Power Wins Additional 800 MW Order from MPPMCL

Adani Power Wins Additional 800 MW Order from MPPMCL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|10:56 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 11th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 11th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|07:40 AM
Dev Accelerator – A Premier Provider of Flexible Workspace Solutions

Dev Accelerator – A Premier Provider of Flexible Workspace Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2025|04:10 PM
PhonePe signs MoU with SIDBI to empower micro enterprises via Udyam Assist Platform

PhonePe signs MoU with SIDBI to empower micro enterprises via Udyam Assist Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2025|03:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.