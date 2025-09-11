KPIL secures ₹2,720 crore orders across power and infra segments

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and its overseas subsidiaries have won new orders worth ₹2,720 crore in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings & Factories (B&F) segments.

The company said the latest wins reflect its continued strength in key business areas. “We are delighted with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses,” KPIL noted in a statement on Thursday.

Managing Director & CEO Manish Mohnot said repeat orders from select private real estate developers have further boosted the company’s order book in the B&F vertical. “With these orders, our intake so far in FY26 has reached ₹12,620 crore, which will meaningfully contribute to future growth,” he added.

KPIL is currently executing projects in more than 30 countries, while its overall global footprint spans 75 countries. The company said it continues to hold leadership positions across its core businesses, supported by strong organisational capabilities, technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards.

