The Members of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (Formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited)

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (Formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited) (the "Company"), joint operations which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the other auditor on financial statements of such joint operation as was audited by the other auditor the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us along with the consideration of report of the other auditor referred to in paragraph (a) of the "Other Matters" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Estimation of contract cost and revenue recognition The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Companys revenue is primarily from long terms Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts projects which are complex in nature, span over a number of reporting periods. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The Company has construction contracts whose revenue recognition is dependent on a high level of judgement over the percentage of completion. It is based on their best estimate of the costs to complete, valuation of contractual variations, claims and ability to deliver the contract within the contractual time limit. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys revenue recognition processes and evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customers. The Company uses an input method based on costs incurred to measure progress of the performance obligation identified in the projects. Under this approach, the Company recognizes revenue based on the costs incurred to date relative to the estimated total costs to complete the performance obligation. Profit is not recognised until the outcome of the contract is certain. • Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal controls over the contract revenue, contract cost and cost estimation process through the combination of procedures involving inquiry, observations, and inspection of evidence. Revenues, total estimated contract costs and profit recognition may deviate significantly from original estimates based on new knowledge about cost overruns and changes in scope/ term of a construction contract. • For sample contracts, we obtained the percentage of completion calculations, agreed key contractual terms back to signed contracts, tested the mathematical accuracy of the cost to complete calculations and re-performed the calculation of revenue recognized during the year based on the percentage of completion. We identified contract accounting as a key audit matter because the estimation of total revenue and total cost to complete involves significant management judgement which has a consequential impact on revenue recognition and profit. For costs incurred to date, we tested samples to appropriate supporting documentation and performed cut off procedures. • To test the forecasted cost to complete, for sample contracts, we obtained the breakdown of forecasted costs and tested elements of the forecast by obtaining executed underlying documents, evaluating reasonableness of managements judgements / and assumptions using past trends and comparing the estimated costs to the actual costs incurred for the completed projects. Verified the provisioning requirement for loss making contracts/onerous obligations, if any. • Considered the adequacy of the disclosures in note 23 in the standalone financial statements.

Recoverability of carrying value of loans and Investments

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit As at 31st March, 2024, the Company held investment with a carrying amount of 1,94777 crores (including 1,088.49 crores loan) in subsidiaries of the Company. This investment is carried at cost less impairment in the Companys Standalone Financial Statements. • In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The Companys management has tested this investment for impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 by comparing its recoverable amount with its carrying amount as at 31st March, 2024 as applicable. • Evaluated the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of controls over the managements process of impairment assessment. The managements assessment of impairment depends on the value in use and fair value less cost of disposal which is derived by business plans, anticipating the future market conditions and cash flows, key assumptions such as estimated long term growth rates, weighted average cost of capital and estimated operating margins. In addition, there is significant scope for judgement in determining the assumptions underlying the forecasted results. • Evaluated net worth and past performance of the companies to whom loans given or investment made. Given the relative significance of investments and loans to the standalone financial statements and the nature and extent of audit procedures involved in assessing the carrying value, we determined this to be a key audit matter. • Challenged the significant assumptions and judgements used in impairment analysis, such as forecast revenue, margin, terminal growth etc. • With the assistance of our specialists as required, evaluated the reasonableness of the methodology and discount rate by testing the source information underlying the determination of the discount rate and mathematical accuracy of the calculations; • Compared the previous forecast to actual results to assess the Companys ability to forecast accuracy. • Performed sensitivity analysis on key assumptions. • Evaluated the adequacy of presentation and disclosures made in the Standalone financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors reports thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the companies are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of each company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the ability of each company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective

Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of each company.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of joint operation of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. For the joint operation included in the standalone financial statements, which has been audited by other auditor, such other auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in paragraph (a) of the section titled "Other Matters" in this audit report.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTERS

a. We did not audit the financial statements of one joint operation included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflects total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of H 83.35 crores as at 31 March 2024, total revenue (before consolidation adjustments) of H 60.65 crores and net cash outflows (before consolidation adjustments) amounting to H 4.81 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of this joint operation has been audited by the other auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of joint operation, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

b. The financial statements of one joint operation, whose financial statements reflects total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of H 39.40 crores as at 31 March 2024, total revenues (before consolidation adjustments) of H 23.22 crores and net cash inflows (before consolidation adjustments) amounting to H 10.61 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements, has not been audited either by us or by other auditors. This unaudited financial statements has been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this joint operation, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid joint operation, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, this financial statements is not material to the Company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 30 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long- term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 33 and 42 to the standalone financial statements.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d (i) The management has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 48(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 48(c) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 62 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

• The feature of recording audit trail was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

• The audit trail was not enabled for certain changes which were performed by users having privilege access rights related to debug access, for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

Further, for the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated through out the year for the respective accounting softwares, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company and its joint operations is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (Formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties ( other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in Note 5(a)(i) to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from lenders.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has made investments, provided guarantee, granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is provided in clause (a) to (f) as below to the extent applicable. Further, the company has not provided guarantee or given any security to Limited liability partnership, firms and other parties. Further, the company has not granted advances in nature of loans to companies, Limited liability partnership, firms and other parties and accordingly reporting on same is not applicable.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans or stood guarantee to any other entity as below:

(INR in Crore)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries# 33713 394.61 Joint Ventures - 1.78 Others - 45.00

#Also include the loan renewed / extended during the year of INR 123 crore also reported under clause iii(e)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries 1,40781 1,333.80 Joint Ventures - 303.46 > Others - 775

#Also include the loan renewed / extended during the year of INR 123 crore also reported under clause iii(e)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except for the following cases where there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and accordingly we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest:.

Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

Name of the entity Amount (INR in crores) Remarks Bharat Road Network Limited 775 There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest JMC Mining & Quarries Limited* 0.75 There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest Kurukshetra Expressway Private Ltd# 303.46 There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest

*Wholly owned subsidiary

# Already provided for expected credit loss on loan to Joint Venture.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days except in case of loans given to following companies where either the schedule for repayment of principal or payment of interest have not been stipulated and accordingly we are unable to comment on the amount overdue for more than ninety days.

Name of the entity Amount (INR in crores) Remarks Bharat Road Network Limited 775 There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest JMC Mining & Quarries Limited* 0.75 There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest Kurukshetra Expressway Private Ltd# 303.46 There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest

*Wholly owned subsidiary

# Already provided for expected credit loss on loan to Joint Venture.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion following instances of loans falling due during the year were renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans:

Name of the parties Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal or extension or by fresh loans granted to same parties (INR in crores) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year Kalpataru Power Chile SPA 123.00 2787% Crest Ventures Limited 45.00 10.20%

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans to its related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):.

(INR in Crore)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 1.78 - 1.78 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) Percentage of loans to the total loans 0.40% - 0.40%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans and guarantees given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with. The Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities and accordingly, the provision of section 186 (except subsection (1) of section 186) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments referred in section 186(1) of the Act and has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017 these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (J in crores)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 Goods and Services Tax 0.63 2020 - 21 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 2.44 2020 - 21 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 2.66 2017 - 18 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 0.90 2017 - 18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 735 2017 - 18 Commissioner (Appeals) 0.01 2017 - 18 Assistant Commissioner (Appeal) 1.60 2017 - 18 Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) 3.99 2017 - 18 Additional Commissioner (Appeals) 1.34 2018 - 19 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 6761 2018 - 19 and 2020 - 21 High Court 1.85 2017 - 18 to 2019 - 20 Commissioner (Appeals) The Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 15.73 2007 - 08 and 2010 - 11 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 2.42 2011 - 12, 2013 - 14 to 2016 - 17 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 0.16 2005 - 06, 2006 - 07 2009 -10, 2012 - 13, 2017 - 18 Tribunal The Odisha VAT Act, 2004 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 3.54 2009 - 10 to 2013 - 14 High Court The West Bengal VAT Tax, 2003 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 2.60 2015 - 16 and 2016 - 17 Commercial Tax Appellate 1.13 2005 - 06, 2006 - 07 2009 -10, 2012 - 13, 2017 - 18 Tribunal The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST, Interest and Penalty 3.61 2005 - 06, 2006 - 07 2009 -10, 2012 - 13, 2017 - 18 Tribunal The Andhra Pradesh Values Added Tax Act, 2005 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 28.34 2009 - 10 to 2013 - 14 and 2014 - 15 to 2017 - 18 High Court Gujarat Sales Tax and Value Added Tax Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 0.40 2005 - 06, 2006 - 07 2009 -10, 2012 - 13, 2017 - 18 Tribunal Rajasthan Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry Tax 0.24 2014 - 15 High Court The Madhya Pradesh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax 0.16 2011 - 12 Commercial Tax Appellate Board The Odisha Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry Tax 0.17 2009 - 10 to 2013 - 14 Tribunal The Center Excise Duty Act, 1994 Excise Duty 4.93 2015 - 16 and 2016 - 17 Tribunal The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 0.16 2014 - 15 Tribunal The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 0.10 2010 - 11 and 2011 - 12 Tribunal The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 54.13 2009 - 10 Supreme Court The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.03 2015 - 16 and 2016 - 17 Additional Commissioner of CGST (Appeal) The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 23.32 2003 - 04, 2007 - 08 to 2017 - 18 Tribunal The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 700 2007 - 08 to 2011 - 12 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - 2008 - 09 to 2014 - 15 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - 2015 - 16 to 2017 - 18 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 1.52 2014-15 and 2016-17 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - 2020 - 21 DRP Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - 2006-07 to 2014-15 ITAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 6.38 2016-17 2017-18 and 2018-19 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - 2019 - 20 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.31 2014 - 15 DCIT Kuwait Tax Laws Income Tax 12.09 2015-16 and 2016-17 Tax Appeal Committee Kuwait Tax Laws Income Tax 4.73 2017 - 18 Tax Appeal Committee Algerian Tax Laws I.B.S., I.R.G., TA.P and TV.A. 26.14 2008 and 2009 Ministry of Finance, General Directorate of Taxes, Algeria Mauritania Tax Laws Income Tax 12.18 2019 Tax Department - Appeal Court Mauritania Tax Laws Income Tax 6.99 2020 Tax Department - Appeal Court Ethiopia Tax Laws Income Tax and VAT 13.32 2014 - 15 to 2018 - 19 Supreme Court Ukraine Tax Laws Income Tax 0.98 2022 Tax Department - Appeal Court Mali Tax Laws Income Tax 28.54 2020 to 2022 Mali Tax Authority

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short- term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and joint venture (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within

a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (Formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (Formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.