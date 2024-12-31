We are pleased to inform you that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India from time to time. Further, the Company has fixed Monday, July 08, 2024 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting. The remote e-voting period commences on Thursday, July 11, 2024 (09:00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, July 14, 2024 (05:00 p.m. IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024) Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 15th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)