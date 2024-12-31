|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|15 Jul 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|We are pleased to inform you that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India from time to time. Further, the Company has fixed Monday, July 08, 2024 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting. The remote e-voting period commences on Thursday, July 11, 2024 (09:00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, July 14, 2024 (05:00 p.m. IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024) Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 15th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
In new order wins, KPIL marks its growing footprint in both the domestic and international marketsRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.Read More
The company will raise ₹1,590 crore through a fresh issue; all the issue proceeds (excepting offer expenses) will directly flow into the company funds.Read More
With these orders, Kalpataru Projects International has year-to-date order inflow of around Rs 14,100 crore.Read More
EBITDA increased by 83.8% to ₹438.3 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹238.4 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
In the first quarter, the company reported a revenue of ₹4,587 Crore, representing an 8.2% rise over the previous quarter.Read More
Kalpataru Projects International Limited has witnessed a total of 114% gain in the last one year, and almost 93% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
The IPO will be exclusively a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹1,590 Crore, with no offer-for-sale component.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.