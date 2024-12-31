Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Kalpataru Projects International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and 2. Proposal of raising of funds by way of Qualified Institutions Placement in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and such other acts rules and regulations and subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be applicable. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Kalpataru Projects International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Kalpataru Projects International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of secured / unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in tranches in-line with Companys focus to optimize current debt portfolio. Outcome of Board meeting pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.07.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 2 May 2024

Kalpataru Projects International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 2) consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on the Equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024 Recommendation of Dividend by Board of Directors of the Company The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has taken note of retirement of Mr. Gyan Prakash, President (Oil & Gas), ceasing to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has approved the subscription to Rights issue of Shree Shubham Logistics Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 100 Crores which would be utilized by SSL for repayment of loan granted by KPIL (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024

Kalpataru Projects International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 2) the proposal for issuance of secured / unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in one or more tranches. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 07, 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kalpataru Projects International Limited at its meeting held today has inter alia approved the proposal for issuance of secured / unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs. 300 Crores by the Company in one or more tranches. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024