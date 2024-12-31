iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹1,011 Crore in New Orders

31 Dec 2024 , 10:13 PM

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and its overseas subsidiaries have received new orders aggregating ₹1,011 crore in various sectors. The orders encompass three key sectors: international Transmission & Distribution, the railway business in India, and the Buildings & Factories sector in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of KPIL, said that the company is witnessing robust growth in order inflows, with YTD inflows now standing at over ₹17,300 crore. 85% of these new orders are from KPIL’s core sectors: T&D and B&F businesses.

The company’s T&D business has shown continuous growth in the last three quarters, while B&F’s market leadership has strengthened through both new and repeat orders.

All these successes will be based on the company’s strong industry expertise and leadership under KPIL, which is believed to provide a basis for sustainable and profitable growth. In new order wins, KPIL marks its growing footprint in both the domestic and international markets, leading the company well ahead in the continued journey of success through construction and infrastructure sectors.

