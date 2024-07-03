Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹1,122.2
Prev. Close₹1,116.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹38,648.81
Day's High₹1,157.6
Day's Low₹1,111.2
52 Week's High₹1,541.85
52 Week's Low₹1,055.05
Book Value₹100.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,17,016.75
P/E82.48
EPS13.53
Divi. Yield1.34
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face valueRead More
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.Read More
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
102.28
102.27
102.26
102.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,450.3
9,283.75
7,748.86
6,256.93
Net Worth
9,552.58
9,386.02
7,851.12
6,359.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,951.56
6,254.33
5,474.45
5,261.02
yoy growth (%)
11.14
14.24
4.05
10.8
Raw materials
-3,392.45
-2,709.41
-2,245.97
-2,178.61
As % of sales
48.8
43.32
41.02
41.41
Employee costs
-347.52
-417.09
-319.22
-355.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,704.24
1,609.3
1,399.63
1,289.01
Depreciation
-85.61
-83.38
-81.37
-63.3
Tax paid
-283.3
-369.58
-219.74
-289.14
Working capital
734.64
21.49
438.21
-169.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.14
14.24
4.05
10.8
Op profit growth
4.58
14.16
8.82
17.07
EBIT growth
4.77
12.1
8.7
17.29
Net profit growth
20.81
3.76
18
17.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,974.13
13,198.69
12,174.22
10,936.01
9,826.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,974.13
13,198.69
12,174.22
10,936.01
9,826.51
Other Operating Income
121.98
117.28
102.28
92.61
84.29
Other Income
268.95
168.41
89.99
67.07
113.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N B Godrej
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tanya Arvind Dubash
Chairperson
Nisaba Godrej.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Srinivasan Vishwanathan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pirojsha Godrej
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pippa Tubman Armerding
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sumeet Narang
Managing Director & CEO
Sudhir Sitapati
Independent Director
SHALINI PUCHALAPALLI
Independent Director
Aditya Sehgal
Additional Director
Amisha Hemchand Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
Summary
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in India. The company has five product segments namely Household Insecticides, Soaps, Hair Colours, Liquid Detergents and Air Fresheners. The company has manufacturing facilities at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and Namchi in Sikkim. The company has established a strong international presence through a slew of acquisitions over the years. GCPL is among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, it is the leader in India and the second largest player in Indonesia. GCPL is the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. GCPL ranks number two in soaps in India. It is the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.The company is among the largest marketer of toilet soaps in the country with leading brands such as Cinthol, Fairglow, and Godrej No 1. Fairglow, Indias first fairness soap created marketing history as one of the most successful innovations. The company is also the leader in the hair colour category in India. They are having a vast product range from Godrej Renew Colourssoft Liquid Hair Colours, Godrej Liquid & Powder Hair Dyes to Godrej Kesh Kala Oil, Nupur based Hair Dyes. Their Liquid Detergent brand EZE
Read More
The Godrej Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1143.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is ₹117016.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is 82.48 and 12.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is ₹1055.05 and ₹1541.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.14%, 3 Years at 5.26%, 1 Year at -4.40%, 6 Month at -18.37%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at -9.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.