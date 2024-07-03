iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Share Price

1,143.85
(2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:59 PM

  • Open1,122.2
  • Day's High1,157.6
  • 52 Wk High1,541.85
  • Prev. Close1,116.65
  • Day's Low1,111.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,055.05
  • Turnover (lac)38,648.81
  • P/E82.48
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value100.81
  • EPS13.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,17,016.75
  • Div. Yield1.34
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,122.2

Prev. Close

1,116.65

Turnover(Lac.)

38,648.81

Day's High

1,157.6

Day's Low

1,111.2

52 Week's High

1,541.85

52 Week's Low

1,055.05

Book Value

100.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,17,016.75

P/E

82.48

EPS

13.53

Divi. Yield

1.34

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 01 Nov, 2024

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Godrej Consumers Profit Up 41%, Declares Dividend

Godrej Consumers Profit Up 41%, Declares Dividend

7 Aug 2024|04:07 PM

In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face value

Godrej Consumer Aims to Shrink Global Production

Godrej Consumer Aims to Shrink Global Production

18 Jul 2024|10:26 AM

The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.

Godrej Electricals commission 12.5 MWp solar project in MP

Godrej Electricals commission 12.5 MWp solar project in MP

9 Jul 2024|11:19 AM

The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.19%

Foreign: 0.18%

Indian: 62.81%

Non-Promoter- 31.64%

Institutions: 31.63%

Non-Institutions: 5.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

102.28

102.27

102.26

102.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,450.3

9,283.75

7,748.86

6,256.93

Net Worth

9,552.58

9,386.02

7,851.12

6,359.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,951.56

6,254.33

5,474.45

5,261.02

yoy growth (%)

11.14

14.24

4.05

10.8

Raw materials

-3,392.45

-2,709.41

-2,245.97

-2,178.61

As % of sales

48.8

43.32

41.02

41.41

Employee costs

-347.52

-417.09

-319.22

-355.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,704.24

1,609.3

1,399.63

1,289.01

Depreciation

-85.61

-83.38

-81.37

-63.3

Tax paid

-283.3

-369.58

-219.74

-289.14

Working capital

734.64

21.49

438.21

-169.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.14

14.24

4.05

10.8

Op profit growth

4.58

14.16

8.82

17.07

EBIT growth

4.77

12.1

8.7

17.29

Net profit growth

20.81

3.76

18

17.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,974.13

13,198.69

12,174.22

10,936.01

9,826.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,974.13

13,198.69

12,174.22

10,936.01

9,826.51

Other Operating Income

121.98

117.28

102.28

92.61

84.29

Other Income

268.95

168.41

89.99

67.07

113.11

View Annually Results

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N B Godrej

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tanya Arvind Dubash

Chairperson

Nisaba Godrej.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Srinivasan Vishwanathan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pirojsha Godrej

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pippa Tubman Armerding

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sumeet Narang

Managing Director & CEO

Sudhir Sitapati

Independent Director

SHALINI PUCHALAPALLI

Independent Director

Aditya Sehgal

Additional Director

Amisha Hemchand Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Summary

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in India. The company has five product segments namely Household Insecticides, Soaps, Hair Colours, Liquid Detergents and Air Fresheners. The company has manufacturing facilities at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and Namchi in Sikkim. The company has established a strong international presence through a slew of acquisitions over the years. GCPL is among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, it is the leader in India and the second largest player in Indonesia. GCPL is the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. GCPL ranks number two in soaps in India. It is the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.The company is among the largest marketer of toilet soaps in the country with leading brands such as Cinthol, Fairglow, and Godrej No 1. Fairglow, Indias first fairness soap created marketing history as one of the most successful innovations. The company is also the leader in the hair colour category in India. They are having a vast product range from Godrej Renew Colourssoft Liquid Hair Colours, Godrej Liquid & Powder Hair Dyes to Godrej Kesh Kala Oil, Nupur based Hair Dyes. Their Liquid Detergent brand EZE
Company FAQs

What is the Godrej Consumer Products Ltd share price today?

The Godrej Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1143.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is ₹117016.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is 82.48 and 12.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is ₹1055.05 and ₹1541.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd?

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.14%, 3 Years at 5.26%, 1 Year at -4.40%, 6 Month at -18.37%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at -9.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.00 %
Institutions - 31.64 %
Public - 5.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

