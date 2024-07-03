Summary

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in India. The company has five product segments namely Household Insecticides, Soaps, Hair Colours, Liquid Detergents and Air Fresheners. The company has manufacturing facilities at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and Namchi in Sikkim. The company has established a strong international presence through a slew of acquisitions over the years. GCPL is among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, it is the leader in India and the second largest player in Indonesia. GCPL is the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. GCPL ranks number two in soaps in India. It is the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.The company is among the largest marketer of toilet soaps in the country with leading brands such as Cinthol, Fairglow, and Godrej No 1. Fairglow, Indias first fairness soap created marketing history as one of the most successful innovations. The company is also the leader in the hair colour category in India. They are having a vast product range from Godrej Renew Colourssoft Liquid Hair Colours, Godrej Liquid & Powder Hair Dyes to Godrej Kesh Kala Oil, Nupur based Hair Dyes. Their Liquid Detergent brand EZE

