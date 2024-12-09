Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,704.24
1,609.3
1,399.63
1,289.01
Depreciation
-85.61
-83.38
-81.37
-63.3
Tax paid
-283.3
-369.58
-219.74
-289.14
Working capital
734.64
21.49
438.21
-169.03
Other operating items
Operating
2,069.97
1,177.83
1,536.73
767.54
Capital expenditure
70
104.25
193.2
95.84
Free cash flow
2,139.97
1,282.08
1,729.93
863.39
Equity raised
12,526.65
10,058
8,453.06
8,628.53
Investing
632.82
975
-309.28
247.55
Financing
75.01
369.31
325.75
148.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
681.32
Net in cash
15,374.45
12,684.39
10,199.46
10,569.77
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face valueRead More
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.Read More
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
