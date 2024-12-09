Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.31
11.27
0.68
6.2
Op profit growth
0.28
11.44
3.67
8.92
EBIT growth
1.04
9.39
1.93
10.23
Net profit growth
3.63
14.98
-8.42
25.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.5
21.65
21.62
21
EBIT margin
18.53
20.41
20.76
20.51
Net profit margin
14.52
15.6
15.1
16.6
RoCE
18.09
19.21
18.71
20.42
RoNW
4.24
4.96
5.28
7.06
RoA
3.54
3.67
3.4
4.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.44
16.83
14.64
23.99
Dividend per share
0
0
8
10
Cash EPS
15.38
14.83
12.7
21.7
Book value per share
113
92.31
77.25
91.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.84
43.3
35.56
30.36
P/CEPS
48.55
49.12
40.96
33.56
P/B
6.61
7.89
6.73
7.92
EV/EBIDTA
30.98
30.83
24.84
35.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
65.87
49.86
Tax payout
-17.17
-16.92
-14.33
-21.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.52
35.77
44.24
42.16
Inventory days
57.17
56.58
60.41
55.44
Creditor days
-77.11
-94.89
-113.56
-95.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.65
-17.77
-9.46
-12.56
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.12
0.35
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
0.24
0.49
1.3
1.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.48
-44.69
-43
-43.42
Employee costs
-8.99
-10.18
-10.27
-10.74
Other costs
-22.01
-23.46
-25.09
-24.83
