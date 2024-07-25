Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,160
|₹2.60%
|00%
|3,0000%
|₹2775.32%
|1,200
|₹0.050%
|88,500-0.56%
|-
|-
|1,220
|₹1.1576.92%
|00%
|-
|-
|1,240
|₹0.05-80%
|13,0000%
|2,5000%
|₹2276.07%
|1,250
|₹0.2-60%
|22,500-8.16%
|-
|-
|1,260
|₹0.05-94.11%
|29,000-3.33%
|-
|-
|1,270
|₹0.550%
|10,0000%
|4,0000%
|₹1010%
|1,280
|₹0.05-80%
|19,5000%
|-
|-
|1,290
|₹0.80%
|2,5000%
|3,0000%
|₹1540%
|1,300
|₹0.25400%
|48,0000%
|1,0000%
|₹85.50%
|1,310
|₹0.05-95%
|17,500-2.77%
|2,5000%
|₹105.50%
|1,320
|₹0.2-78.94%
|8,0000%
|6,0000%
|₹117.350%
|1,330
|₹0.2-60%
|24,000-5.88%
|2,5000%
|₹76.850%
|1,340
|₹0.35-46.15%
|19,5000%
|9,5000%
|₹99.450%
|1,350
|₹0.15-50%
|24,0000%
|11,0000%
|₹97.80%
|1,360
|₹0.1-80%
|25,500-21.53%
|22,0000%
|₹10032.45%
|1,370
|₹0.05-92.3%
|24,0000%
|39,0000%
|₹88.454.05%
|1,380
|₹0.1-86.66%
|33,000-5.71%
|27,000-3.57%
|₹88.825.42%
|1,390
|₹0.3-60%
|17,000-38.18%
|61,000-12.85%
|₹62.156.23%
|1,400
|₹0.05-94.11%
|68,000-17.57%
|13,5000%
|₹54.3520.64%
|1,410
|₹69.250%
|00%
|27,500-3.50%
|₹4514.64%
|1,420
|₹0.1-93.1%
|31,500-13.69%
|9,0000%
|₹39.871.55%
|1,430
|-
|-
|25,000-5.66%
|₹30.140.98%
|1,440
|₹0.05-98.21%
|27,5000%
|30,000-29.41%
|₹2599.2%
|1,450
|₹0.05-99.06%
|39,000-3.70%
|38,000-38.70%
|₹10.1562.4%
|1,460
|₹0.9-89.83%
|25,500-21.53%
|9,000-66.03%
|₹8.588.88%
|1,470
|-
|-
|29,000-54.68%
|₹0.4-85.18%
|1,480
|₹12-50.41%
|33,500-6.94%
|5,500-65.62%
|₹0.2-87.87%
|1,490
|-
|-
|1,12,000-4.68%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|1,500
|₹30.95-28.02%
|43,000-6.52%
|37,500-5.06%
|₹0.05-93.33%
|1,510
|-
|-
|40,500-30.17%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,520
|₹45-28.34%
|25,0000%
|44,500-16.82%
|₹0.05-90%
|1,530
|-
|-
|36,500-53.20%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|1,540
|₹69.30%
|3,5000%
|1,28,500-0.38%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,550
|-
|-
|22,000-12%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,560
|₹45.950%
|5000%
|10,0000%
|₹0.250%
|1,580
|-
|-
|13,5000%
|₹0.150%
|1,590
|-
|-
|85,5000%
|₹0.050%
|1,600
|₹1410%
|1,0000%
|82,0000%
|₹0.050%
|1,620
|-
|-
|12,5000%
|₹0.150%
|1,640
|-
|-
|1,0000%
|₹0.050%
|1,680
|-
|-
|10,0000%
|₹0.10%
|1,720
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face valueRead More
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.Read More
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.