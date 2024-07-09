Godrej Electricals commission 12.5 MWp solar project in MP

Godrej & Boyce’s commercial unit, Godrej Electricals & Electronics, said on Monday that it commissioned a 12.5 MWp (Megawatt peak) rooftop solar project for a textile mill in Madhya Pradesh. The solar installation is one of the three largest of its kind in the country, as well as the state’s first.

The project, which spans 1 million square feet of massive manufacturing sheds, would allow the textile plant to use green energy, resulting in an estimated annual power savings of 17 million kWh, Godrej Electricals & Electronics said in a statement.

The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, it stated.

With India rising as the world’s third-largest solar power generator, the renewable energy sector is seeing unparalleled growth and momentum. Recognising its clients’ different energy needs and environmental aims, Godrej Electricals & Electronics has announced that it is doubling down on its efforts to provide innovative and personalised solar rooftop solutions.

As the country’s renewable capacity triples by 2030, we believe such innovative solutions will be critical in decarbonising energy-intensive sectors while driving job creation and technological leadership,” said Raghavendra Mirji, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Electricals & Electronics, Godrej & Boyce.

The company’s services and solutions include electrical, electronics, MEP, compressed air technology, busbar systems, instrumentation, telecommunications, and automation technology. Our constant attention on building safety, engineering, and innovation has set us apart as an industry thought leader.

