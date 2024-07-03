Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10,609.02
10,026.48
9,280.07
8,230.32
7,693.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,609.02
10,026.48
9,280.07
8,230.32
7,693.82
Other Operating Income
101.48
89.33
80.61
67.56
63.18
Other Income
205.1
110.54
77
69.85
72.49
Total Income
10,915.6
10,226.35
9,437.68
8,367.73
7,829.49
Total Expenditure
8,623.96
8,358.2
7,433.15
6,458.68
6,106.46
PBIDT
2,291.64
1,868.15
2,004.53
1,909.05
1,723.03
Interest
217.9
123.23
77.35
103.73
155.91
PBDT
2,073.74
1,744.92
1,927.18
1,805.32
1,567.12
Depreciation
191.05
167.7
155.92
149.37
144.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
406.47
287.97
305.72
326.77
282.05
Deferred Tax
143.57
38.93
45.39
-25.8
-125.72
Reported Profit After Tax
1,332.65
1,250.32
1,420.15
1,354.98
1,266.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,332.65
1,250.32
1,420.15
1,354.98
1,266.68
Extra-ordinary Items
-71.64
-25.32
8.64
15.53
-6.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,404.29
1,275.64
1,411.51
1,339.45
1,272.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.03
12.23
13.89
13.25
12.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
600
Equity
102.28
102.26
102.26
102.25
102.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.6
18.63
21.6
23.19
22.39
PBDTM(%)
19.54
17.4
20.76
21.93
20.36
PATM(%)
12.56
12.47
15.3
16.46
16.46
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face valueRead More
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.Read More
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
