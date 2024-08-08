Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company recorded a 41.36% increase in profit after tax to ₹450.69 Crore for the June quarter FY25. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹318.82 Crore in the same quarter last year. The total income in the quarter was ₹3,331.58 Crore, compared to ₹3,448.91 Crore in the same time previous fiscal.

Hindalco Industries: Novelis Inc reported that its first-quarter net sales climbed 2% year on year (YoY) to $4.2 billion, owing mostly to higher average aluminium prices and greater total shipments. In the first quarter, total flat rolled product shipments climbed by 8% to 951 kilotonnes compared to the same period last year.

Abbott India: The drug firm recorded a 13% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹328 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹290 Crore. Abbott’s revenue increased by 5.3% to ₹1,557.6 Crore from ₹1,479 Crore in the same period last year.

Apollo Tyres: The corporation reported a 24% decrease in net profit to ₹302 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company made a net profit of ₹397 Crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. In the current quarter, revenue from operations was ₹6,335 Crore, compared to ₹6,245 Crore the previous year.

Welspun Corp: The Welspun Group’s flagship company recorded a 50% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹248.2 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹165 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 22.9% to ₹3,137.3 Crore from ₹4,069.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Godfrey Phillips: Cigarette producer reported a 23.9% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹223.4 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹293.5 Crore. Revenue climbed by 12% to ₹1,158.2 Crore, up from ₹1,034.1 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company announced that it has signed a new three-year contract with JCB in India to manage their in-plant warehousing and logistics activities at their site in Vadodara, Gujarat. The company will use material handling equipment (MHEs) and employ around 110 people for this work.

NHPC: NHPC Ltd reported a 1.2% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,108.5 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 2.3% to ₹2,694.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,757.3 Crore in the previous year.

Radico Khaitan: Radico Khaitan Ltd reported a 13.3% YoY rise in net profit of ₹77.4 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company’s income from operations climbed by 19.1% to ₹1,136.5 Crore from ₹953.9 Crore in the previous year.

Protean eGov Technologies: Standard Chartered Bank is expected to sell a 3.09% equity holding in IT-enabled solutions provider Protean eGov Technologies Ltd via block transactions tomorrow (August 8).

