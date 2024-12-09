Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.18%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
62.81%
63%
63.2%
63.2%
63.21%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
31.63%
31.72%
31.5%
31.33%
31.16%
Non-Institutions
5.36%
5.27%
5.29%
5.45%
5.62%
Total Non-Promoter
37%
36.99%
36.79%
36.79%
36.78%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face value
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.
