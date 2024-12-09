Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
102.28
102.27
102.26
102.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,450.3
9,283.75
7,748.86
6,256.93
Net Worth
9,552.58
9,386.02
7,851.12
6,359.18
Minority Interest
Debt
2,008.69
65.9
31.45
43.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
297.08
215.05
215.94
211.79
Total Liabilities
11,858.35
9,666.97
8,098.51
6,614.53
Fixed Assets
4,386.1
1,547.98
1,470.11
1,427.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,764.42
7,407.8
5,201
4,568.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
249.91
537.08
565.85
539
Networking Capital
214.02
123.64
516.58
-3.9
Inventories
646.86
591.6
790.84
702.83
Inventory Days
41.52
41.01
Sundry Debtors
491.34
320.79
336.92
247.46
Debtor Days
17.69
14.44
Other Current Assets
455.7
320.71
389.32
338.65
Sundry Creditors
-900.57
-726.79
-637.17
-812.61
Creditor Days
33.45
47.42
Other Current Liabilities
-479.31
-382.67
-363.33
-480.24
Cash
243.9
50.47
344.97
83.71
Total Assets
11,858.35
9,666.97
8,098.51
6,614.53
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face valueRead More
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.Read More
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
