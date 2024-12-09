Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,951.56
6,254.33
5,474.45
5,261.02
yoy growth (%)
11.14
14.24
4.05
10.8
Raw materials
-3,392.45
-2,709.41
-2,245.97
-2,178.61
As % of sales
48.8
43.32
41.02
41.41
Employee costs
-347.52
-417.09
-319.22
-355.51
As % of sales
4.99
6.66
5.83
6.75
Other costs
-1,483.05
-1,475.08
-1,461.55
-1,396.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.33
23.58
26.69
26.54
Operating profit
1,728.54
1,652.75
1,447.71
1,330.31
OPM
24.86
26.42
26.44
25.28
Depreciation
-85.61
-83.38
-81.37
-63.3
Interest expense
-7.87
-24.81
-57.97
-51.89
Other income
69.18
64.74
91.26
73.89
Profit before tax
1,704.24
1,609.3
1,399.63
1,289.01
Taxes
-283.3
-369.58
-219.74
-289.14
Tax rate
-16.62
-22.96
-15.69
-22.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,420.94
1,239.72
1,179.89
999.87
Exceptional items
58.21
-15.38
0
0
Net profit
1,479.15
1,224.34
1,179.89
999.86
yoy growth (%)
20.81
3.76
18
17.94
NPM
21.27
19.57
21.55
19
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face valueRead More
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.Read More
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
