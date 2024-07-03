Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,647.11
3,310.78
3,365.11
3,622.8
3,568.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,647.11
3,310.78
3,365.11
3,622.8
3,568.36
Other Operating Income
19.22
20.8
20.5
36.84
33.59
Other Income
85.99
77.11
63.84
70.08
65.93
Total Income
3,752.32
3,408.69
3,449.45
3,729.72
3,667.88
Total Expenditure
2,912.47
2,627.45
5,005.54
2,825.81
2,910.32
PBIDT
839.85
781.24
-1,556.09
903.91
757.56
Interest
83.09
87.75
78.47
66.59
77.31
PBDT
756.76
693.49
-1,634.56
837.32
680.25
Depreciation
50.1
49.46
49.91
53.88
60.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
140.65
118.23
-11.84
150.11
133.74
Deferred Tax
74.7
75.11
220.58
52.27
52.86
Reported Profit After Tax
491.31
450.69
-1,893.21
581.06
432.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
491.31
450.69
-1,893.21
581.06
432.77
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.02
-14.21
-2,155.07
-5.11
-8.76
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
495.33
464.9
261.86
586.17
441.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.8
4.41
-18.51
5.68
4.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
500
0
0
0
0
Equity
102.29
102.28
102.28
102.28
102.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.02
23.59
-46.24
24.95
21.22
PBDTM(%)
20.74
20.94
-48.57
23.11
19.06
PATM(%)
13.47
13.61
-56.25
16.03
12.12
