Godrej Consumer Products to expand Indonesia capacity by 15% with new Kendal facility

9 Sep 2025 , 11:34 AM

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said on Monday, September 8, that its material subsidiary, PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia, has started building a new manufacturing facility in Kendal, Indonesia.

The expansion will add around 15% capacity to its existing operations in the home care and personal care categories. The project is slated for completion in 18–36 months and will require an investment of about ₹250 crore, to be funded through internal accruals and debt, if necessary.

The move comes as capacity utilisation at the Indonesian unit is already at 75–80%, and additional capacity is needed to cater to rising demand and strengthen the company’s regional footprint.

For Q1 FY26, GCPL posted a consolidated net profit of ₹452.5 crore, a marginal rise of 0.4% from ₹450.7 crore last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3,662 crore, up 10% year-on-year.

EBITDA fell 4% to ₹694.8 crore, missing forecasts of ₹739 crore, with margins shrinking to 19% from 21.7% a year ago. The topline growth was supported by an 8% underlying volume increase, led by strong performances in India and Africa.

In India, revenue grew 8%, supported by a 5% rise in volumes, with robust demand in home care and hair colour segments. However, the soaps category remained weak due to price-volume adjustments.

