Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024 , 09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Godrej Consumer: Godrej Consumer, a large FMCG company, stated that operating conditions in the first quarter were soft, but despite the challenging environment, the India business achieved high single-digit organic volume and mid-single-digit value growth.

Mahangar Gas: Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), the city gas distributor, has raised the prices of CNG and home-piped natural gas (PNG) in and around Mumbai from 9 July to counter growing input costs. MGL would raise the price of delivery CNG by ₹1.5 per kg, while domestic PNG will be increased by ₹1/SCM, according to a statement.

Jupiter Wagons: Jupiter Wagons has set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at ₹689.47 per equity share.

Nestle India: Nestle India, a major FMCG company, declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share for Fiscal Year 25. Furthermore, its shareholders authorized the continuation of the 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent.

Utkarsh SFB: The Reserve Bank of India has accepted Govind Singh’s reappointment as MD and CEO of the lender for three years, effective September 21.

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank stated on Monday that it has developed a suite of trade solutions to enable worldwide commercial transactions.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel is to invest $1 billion in carbon emissions reductions across its activities, with the goal of becoming net neutral by 2050.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) has surpassed a green milestone, with 2 million cars delivered using Indian railways.

RailTel: RailTel Corp’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.85 per equity share for fiscal year 2023-24.

Preeti Engineering: Preeti Engineering has started a qualified institutional placement (QIB) to generate capital, according to sources.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

