Summary

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) was initially incorporated on September 28, 1979 as a Private Limited Company with the name Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Private Limited . On March 25, 2010, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Limited. Further, the name has been changed to Jupiter Wagons Limited effective from May 25, 2022. Jupiter Wagons is the most integrated railway engineering company for freight wagons and passenger coach items for Indian Railways. Over time, it has diversified into the manufacturing of application-based load bodies on commercial vehicles, braking systems, and marine containers for domestic and international use. The Company has unique and fully integrated railway rolling stock manufacturing facility in Kolkata wherein alloy steel foundry is equipped to deliver all essential casting components required for construction of railway wagons. The facility is also equipped with cold roll-forming mills to cater to the requirements of complete range of Indian Railway wagons. This facility has more than 4km of railway siding connected to Bandel Junction under Eastern Railway. The wagon fabrication facility in the same factory is distributed into three sections of clientele namely Indian Railways, Defence and Non-Railway Customers. The second railway engineering unit in Jabalpur is equipped with adequate railway siding and two sections of clientele namely and I

Read More