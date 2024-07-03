SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹511
Prev. Close₹509.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,702.28
Day's High₹511
Day's Low₹476.15
52 Week's High₹748.1
52 Week's Low₹300.5
Book Value₹61.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,269.78
P/E59.12
EPS8.61
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
412.29
387.45
387.45
387.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,209.68
421.15
295.87
245.83
Net Worth
1,621.97
808.6
683.32
633.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
363.46
125.74
97.16
105.33
yoy growth (%)
189.05
29.41
-7.75
-2.61
Raw materials
-294.36
-99.82
-77.84
-84.63
As % of sales
80.98
79.38
80.11
80.34
Employee costs
-12.47
-9.01
-4.95
-5.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.43
-9.1
-36.91
-35.6
Depreciation
-8.62
-8.31
-10.35
-10.35
Tax paid
-0.12
2.41
0
0
Working capital
241.62
52.93
-16.23
-12.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
189.05
29.41
-7.75
-2.61
Op profit growth
1,188.22
3,701.27
-96.6
-112.56
EBIT growth
-758.35
-67.84
10.04
-68.37
Net profit growth
-8,907.08
-99.62
3.67
-66.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,643.73
2,068.25
1,178.35
995.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,643.73
2,068.25
1,178.35
995.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.55
5.09
3.39
1.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prakash Gurav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manchi Venkatraja Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
G Raghuram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhuchhanda Chatterjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avinash Gupta
Whole Time Director & CEO
Abhishek Jaiswal
Whole-time Director
Vivek Lohia
Managing Director
Vikash Lohia
Whole-time Director
Asim Ranjan Das Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Navin Nayar
Independent Director
Santanu Ray
Whole-time Director
Swapan Kumar Chaudhury
Reports by Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Summary
Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) was initially incorporated on September 28, 1979 as a Private Limited Company with the name Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Private Limited . On March 25, 2010, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Limited. Further, the name has been changed to Jupiter Wagons Limited effective from May 25, 2022. Jupiter Wagons is the most integrated railway engineering company for freight wagons and passenger coach items for Indian Railways. Over time, it has diversified into the manufacturing of application-based load bodies on commercial vehicles, braking systems, and marine containers for domestic and international use. The Company has unique and fully integrated railway rolling stock manufacturing facility in Kolkata wherein alloy steel foundry is equipped to deliver all essential casting components required for construction of railway wagons. The facility is also equipped with cold roll-forming mills to cater to the requirements of complete range of Indian Railway wagons. This facility has more than 4km of railway siding connected to Bandel Junction under Eastern Railway. The wagon fabrication facility in the same factory is distributed into three sections of clientele namely Indian Railways, Defence and Non-Railway Customers. The second railway engineering unit in Jabalpur is equipped with adequate railway siding and two sections of clientele namely and I
Read More
The Jupiter Wagons Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹477.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Wagons Ltd is ₹20269.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Wagons Ltd is 59.12 and 8.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Wagons Ltd is ₹300.5 and ₹748.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jupiter Wagons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.91%, 3 Years at 126.83%, 1 Year at 60.31%, 6 Month at -26.50%, 3 Month at 2.47% and 1 Month at 3.99%.
