Jupiter Wagons Ltd Share Price

477.5
(-6.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:57 PM

  • Open511
  • Day's High511
  • 52 Wk High748.1
  • Prev. Close509.45
  • Day's Low476.15
  • 52 Wk Low 300.5
  • Turnover (lac)7,702.28
  • P/E59.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.24
  • EPS8.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,269.78
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
Jupiter Wagons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

511

Prev. Close

509.45

Turnover(Lac.)

7,702.28

Day's High

511

Day's Low

476.15

52 Week's High

748.1

52 Week's Low

300.5

Book Value

61.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,269.78

P/E

59.12

EPS

8.61

Divi. Yield

0.11

Jupiter Wagons Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 07 Oct, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jupiter Wagons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

18 Sep 2024|12:29 PM

This factory is planned to be operational by the calendar year 2027, serving both domestic and foreign markets.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jupiter Wagons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.69%

Foreign: 18.69%

Indian: 49.41%

Non-Promoter- 5.44%

Institutions: 5.44%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jupiter Wagons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

412.29

387.45

387.45

387.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,209.68

421.15

295.87

245.83

Net Worth

1,621.97

808.6

683.32

633.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

363.46

125.74

97.16

105.33

yoy growth (%)

189.05

29.41

-7.75

-2.61

Raw materials

-294.36

-99.82

-77.84

-84.63

As % of sales

80.98

79.38

80.11

80.34

Employee costs

-12.47

-9.01

-4.95

-5.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.43

-9.1

-36.91

-35.6

Depreciation

-8.62

-8.31

-10.35

-10.35

Tax paid

-0.12

2.41

0

0

Working capital

241.62

52.93

-16.23

-12.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

189.05

29.41

-7.75

-2.61

Op profit growth

1,188.22

3,701.27

-96.6

-112.56

EBIT growth

-758.35

-67.84

10.04

-68.37

Net profit growth

-8,907.08

-99.62

3.67

-66.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

3,643.73

2,068.25

1,178.35

995.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,643.73

2,068.25

1,178.35

995.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.55

5.09

3.39

1.83

View Annually Results

Jupiter Wagons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jupiter Wagons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prakash Gurav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manchi Venkatraja Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

G Raghuram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhuchhanda Chatterjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avinash Gupta

Whole Time Director & CEO

Abhishek Jaiswal

Whole-time Director

Vivek Lohia

Managing Director

Vikash Lohia

Whole-time Director

Asim Ranjan Das Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Navin Nayar

Independent Director

Santanu Ray

Whole-time Director

Swapan Kumar Chaudhury

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jupiter Wagons Ltd

Summary

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) was initially incorporated on September 28, 1979 as a Private Limited Company with the name Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Private Limited . On March 25, 2010, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Limited. Further, the name has been changed to Jupiter Wagons Limited effective from May 25, 2022. Jupiter Wagons is the most integrated railway engineering company for freight wagons and passenger coach items for Indian Railways. Over time, it has diversified into the manufacturing of application-based load bodies on commercial vehicles, braking systems, and marine containers for domestic and international use. The Company has unique and fully integrated railway rolling stock manufacturing facility in Kolkata wherein alloy steel foundry is equipped to deliver all essential casting components required for construction of railway wagons. The facility is also equipped with cold roll-forming mills to cater to the requirements of complete range of Indian Railway wagons. This facility has more than 4km of railway siding connected to Bandel Junction under Eastern Railway. The wagon fabrication facility in the same factory is distributed into three sections of clientele namely Indian Railways, Defence and Non-Railway Customers. The second railway engineering unit in Jabalpur is equipped with adequate railway siding and two sections of clientele namely and I
Company FAQs

What is the Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price today?

The Jupiter Wagons Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹477.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Wagons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Wagons Ltd is ₹20269.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jupiter Wagons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Wagons Ltd is 59.12 and 8.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jupiter Wagons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Wagons Ltd is ₹300.5 and ₹748.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jupiter Wagons Ltd?

Jupiter Wagons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.91%, 3 Years at 126.83%, 1 Year at 60.31%, 6 Month at -26.50%, 3 Month at 2.47% and 1 Month at 3.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jupiter Wagons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jupiter Wagons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.11 %
Institutions - 5.45 %
Public - 26.45 %

