Jupiter Wagons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

477.95
(-6.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Jupiter Wagons FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.43

-9.1

-36.91

-35.6

Depreciation

-8.62

-8.31

-10.35

-10.35

Tax paid

-0.12

2.41

0

0

Working capital

241.62

52.93

-16.23

-12.69

Other operating items

Operating

245.29

37.92

-63.49

-58.65

Capital expenditure

338.51

-8.78

0.11

-210.99

Free cash flow

583.8

29.13

-63.38

-269.64

Equity raised

529.09

-73.12

-170.46

-118.73

Investing

3.89

0

0

0

Financing

106.42

-77.7

51.14

81.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,223.21

-121.68

-182.71

-306.54

Jupiter Wagons : related Articles

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

18 Sep 2024|12:29 PM

This factory is planned to be operational by the calendar year 2027, serving both domestic and foreign markets.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

