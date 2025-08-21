iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Jupiter Wagons Climbs 10.5% on Subsidiary’s ₹215 Crore Vande Bharat Wheelsets LoI

21 Aug 2025 , 11:37 AM

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd surged 10.5% on Thursday, August 21, 2025, after its subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd., secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a ₹215 crore Vande Bharat wheelsets order. The LoI, dated August 19, covers the supply of 5,376 wheelsets, strengthening the company’s position as a key supplier to Indian Railways.

Beyond railways, Jupiter Wagons is accelerating its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions. Managing Director Vivek Lohia said the company, which has already launched its first EV, plans to introduce two more models in FY26, with launches expected before the year-end. To support growth, the company is expanding its dealership footprint, with 8–10 new outlets set to open across India within the next two months.

Jupiter’s battery business is seeing strong traction, with sales rising 200% month-on-month. The company will also introduce its first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) this month, available in 10-foot and 20-foot formats, citing robust demand from the energy segment.

On the financial front, Jupiter Wagons reported Q1FY26 revenue of ₹459 crore, with net profit at ₹31 crore and margins of 12%. This marked a sharp year-on-year drop revenue was down 50%, and profit slid 66% largely due to a shortage of wheelsets from Indian Railways.

However, Lohia confirmed that wheel supplies have stabilised since July, and the company remains confident of achieving its ₹5,000 crore revenue target for FY26, with margins guided at 14–15%. The company is pressing ahead with its ₹2,500 crore capex plan, including projects with export potential to the European Union. Its Aurangabad wheel facility is expected to generate ₹600 crore in revenue this fiscal, with a sharp ramp-up to ₹2,000 crore next year, underscoring its long-term growth strategy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian marekt news
  • Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory
  • Jupiter Wagons
  • Jupiter Wagons Limited
  • Jupiter Wagons Limited shares
  • Jupiter Wagons Limited stocks
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Popular Vehicles’ Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

Popular Vehicles’ Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|03:38 PM
Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|03:26 PM
Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|02:23 PM
PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|02:12 PM
Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.