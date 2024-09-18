iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jupiter Wagons Ltd Balance Sheet

448.85
(-4.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Wagons Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

412.29

387.45

387.45

387.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,209.68

421.15

295.87

245.83

Net Worth

1,621.97

808.6

683.32

633.28

Minority Interest

Debt

338.07

288.08

139.21

137.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

39.32

35.65

37.62

34.98

Total Liabilities

1,999.36

1,132.33

860.15

805.94

Fixed Assets

546.98

488.93

447.94

436.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

452.25

16.45

10.04

3.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7.73

5.62

64.72

88.08

Networking Capital

812.23

455.26

268.56

205.64

Inventories

906.75

491.23

319.43

244.3

Inventory Days

245.33

Sundry Debtors

469.09

213.27

70.97

72.12

Debtor Days

72.42

Other Current Assets

240.45

262.82

128.44

109.5

Sundry Creditors

-444.79

-199.37

-144.15

-142.31

Creditor Days

142.91

Other Current Liabilities

-359.27

-312.69

-106.13

-77.97

Cash

180.18

166.07

68.88

71.36

Total Assets

1,999.37

1,132.33

860.14

805.93

Jupiter Wagons : related Articles

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|12:29 PM

This factory is planned to be operational by the calendar year 2027, serving both domestic and foreign markets.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Wagons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.