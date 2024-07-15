Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Lupin: The multinational pharmaceutical firm has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing site in Dabhasa, Gujarat. The EIR was issued following the facility’s latest inspection, from April 8 to April 12, 2024. The inspection resulted in no observations, and the facility was assigned the inspection rating “No Action Indicated” (NAI).

HCL Technologies: The company reported a 6.8% increase in net profit, reaching ₹4,257 Crore from ₹3,986 Crore. Revenue fell 1.6% to ₹28,057 Crore from ₹28,499 Crore. EBIT fell 4.4% to ₹4,795 Crore from ₹5,018 Crore. Margin drops to 17.1% from 17.6%. Dollar revenue drops 1.9% to $3,364 million from $3,430 million. Constant currency income decreased by 1.6%.

Piramal Pharma: The US FDA performed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the company’s PPDS Ahmedabad facility from July 10 to July 12. The inspection was completed with zero Form 483 findings and the designation “No Action Indicated” (NAI).

Marico: According to the annual report, the FMCG major targets for double-digit revenue growth in the medium term, with domestic revenue growth outpacing volume growth beginning in Q1FY25.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has got a Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for a ₹132.6 Crore project. The project consists of OHE modification work to improve the current 1 x 25 kV electric traction system to a 2 x 25 kV AT Feeding System in the Wardha-Ballarshah section of Nagpur division, Central Railway, in order to fulfil a 3000 MT loading target.

Jupiter Wagons: The company completed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and raised ₹800 Crore. The QIP received a total demand of ₹2,800 Crore, which was three and a half times its size.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The firm has gained tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Selexipag for injection, 1,800 mcg/vial. Selexipag is a prostacyclin receptor agonist used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded its surveillance inspection of Casper Pharma in Hyderabad, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The inspection was carried out from July 8 to 12. Following the examination, the US health regulator issued a Form 483, which included two procedural observations. Furthermore, Suven Pharma has bought a 51% share in Sapala Organics.

EMS: Uttarakhand Power Corporation has issued the corporation a letter of award for the development of distribution infrastructure-loss reduction works at EDC Dehradun rural Circle in Uttarakhand. The order is valued at ₹141.1 Crore, with EMS owning 95% and the other JV partner owning the remaining.

Apollo Micro Systems: The Indian Army assigned the business a Make II project. This project comprises the purchase of a Vehicle Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS) (Version I) under DAP-2020’s Make II category.

