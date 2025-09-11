iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 11th September 2025

11 Sep 2025 , 07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Torrent Pharma: The pharma company announced that it is looking to acquire a 26% stake in Torrent Urja 27 Pvt Ltd. It is an SPV for a captive hybrid power situated in Gujarat. The transaction has an aggregate value of ₹7.92 Crore.

Eicher Motors: The company informed that its unit VECV will transfer full GST cut benefits to customers. This shall be effective from September 22, 2025. Hence, there shall be a reduction in GST on diesel, CNG, and LNG vehicles to 18%. On the other hand, EVs still remain at 5% GST.

Tata Motors: The business informed that its Jaguar Land Rover said that “some data” was impacted in the recent cybersecurity incident. This has disrupted the company’s production and sales. The company is working in association with the authorities and said that will inform individuals if there is any impact on their data.

Jupiter Wagons: The company said that its subsidiary has secured ₹113 Crore Railway Board order. The order is for supplying 9,000 FIAT axles for LHB coaches. This is an addendum to last month’s ₹215 Crore Vande Bharat wheelset contract.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract worth ₹169.49 Crore. This order has been received from West Central Railway to establish traction substations and SCADA integration in the Bhopal division.

Top Stocks for Today - 11th September 2025

