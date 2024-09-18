iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Wagons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

490.45
(2.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

363.46

125.74

97.16

105.33

yoy growth (%)

189.05

29.41

-7.75

-2.61

Raw materials

-294.36

-99.82

-77.84

-84.63

As % of sales

80.98

79.38

80.11

80.34

Employee costs

-12.47

-9.01

-4.95

-5.84

As % of sales

3.43

7.17

5.09

5.54

Other costs

-29.74

-14.81

-14.31

-13.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.18

11.78

14.73

12.57

Operating profit

26.88

2.08

0.05

1.61

OPM

7.39

1.65

0.05

1.53

Depreciation

-8.62

-8.31

-10.35

-10.35

Interest expense

-6.9

-6.17

-27.77

-27.3

Other income

1.08

3.29

1.16

0.44

Profit before tax

12.43

-9.1

-36.91

-35.6

Taxes

-0.12

2.41

0

0

Tax rate

-1.02

-26.54

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.3

-6.69

-36.91

-35.6

Exceptional items

0

6.55

0

0

Net profit

12.3

-0.13

-36.91

-35.6

yoy growth (%)

-8,907.08

-99.62

3.67

-66.01

NPM

3.38

-0.11

-37.98

-33.79


18 Sep 2024|12:29 PM


26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM


15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM


9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

