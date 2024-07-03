Jupiter Wagons Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,643.73
2,068.25
1,178.35
995.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,643.73
2,068.25
1,178.35
995.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.55
5.09
3.39
1.83
Total Income
3,668.28
2,073.33
1,181.75
997.58
Total Expenditure
3,157.21
1,818.98
1,064.56
889.5
PBIDT
511.07
254.35
117.19
108.09
Interest
41
28.89
18.17
21.12
PBDT
470.07
225.47
99.02
86.97
Depreciation
28.16
24.98
23.38
21.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
109.52
22.66
0
0.27
Deferred Tax
1.37
57.16
25.99
12.13
Reported Profit After Tax
331.02
120.68
49.66
53.4
Minority Interest After NP
-0.54
-0.11
-0.02
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
331.56
120.79
49.68
53.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
331.56
120.79
49.68
53.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.24
3.12
1.28
1.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
6
5
0
0
Equity
412.29
387.45
387.45
387.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.02
12.29
9.94
10.85
PBDTM(%)
12.9
10.9
8.4
8.73
PATM(%)
9.08
5.83
4.21
5.36
