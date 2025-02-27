iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Tatravagonka Secures ₹255 Crore Deal for 9,140 Rail Wheelsets

27 Feb 2025 , 11:38 PM

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons Ltd, has received a ₹ 255 crore supply order from Braithwait & Co for 9,140 high-performance wheelsets.

The wheelsets will have 840 mm diameter and 25-tonne axle load capacity, and is a key component intended to boost India’s freight rail network. The new order takes the total order book of Jupiter Wagons to ₹560 crore, which indicates strong demand for the railway components from it.

It also plans for ramping up production of wheelsets domestically by a new manufacturing unit in Odisha, investing about ₹2,500 crore in the facility. The number of forged wheels and axles that can be produced per year will shoot up from 20,000 to 1,00,000 wheelsets, enhancing self-reliance in the manufacturing of railway components in India.

The Odisha plant is on track, with axle production expected in December 2026, and full-fledged wheel and axle production by December 2027. Jupiter Wagons targets ₹600 crore revenue from wheels business in FY26, almost doubling current contribution

Strong order inflows, domestic manufacturing focused on high quality, and expanded production capacity will drive growth. High-performance wheelsets manufactured at scale have become a requirement due to the expansion of India’s freight and passenger rail networks.

The Odisha plant will be a game changer, as it will not only ensure India’s self-reliance in wheelset manufacturing, but also make Jupiter Wagons a global supplier of the same.

 

