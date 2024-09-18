iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Wagons Ltd Shareholding Pattern

448.85
(-4.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Jupiter Wagons Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

18.69%

18.69%

19.24%

19.24%

19.24%

Indian

49.41%

49.41%

50.87%

50.87%

50.87%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

5.44%

7.65%

5.06%

4.19%

4.81%

Non-Institutions

26.44%

24.24%

24.81%

25.68%

25.06%

Total Non-Promoter

31.89%

31.89%

29.87%

29.87%

29.87%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.69%

Foreign: 18.69%

Indian: 49.41%

Non-Promoter- 5.44%

Institutions: 5.44%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Jupiter Wagons: Related NEWS

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

18 Sep 2024|12:29 PM

This factory is planned to be operational by the calendar year 2027, serving both domestic and foreign markets.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jupiter Wagons Ltd

