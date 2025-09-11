Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. announced that its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd., has secured a Letter of Acceptance from the Ministry of Railways for the supply of 9,000 FIAT axles used in LHB coaches.
The order has an aggregate value of ₹113 Crore. This project was issued by the Railway Board on 9 September.
At around 2.43 PM, Jupiter Wagons was trading 3.26% higher at ₹329.60, against the previous close of ₹319.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹345, and ₹326.75, respectively.
With this project, Jupiter Wagons’ rail portfolio could be bolstered simultaneously when the company is securing continuous inflows of high-value orders.
The company last month announced that its subsidiary also received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for supplying 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat trains. The stated order was worth ₹215 Crore.
The continuous orders positions Jupiter as a major supplier to India’s fast-modernising railway network. Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, has previously noted that the company’s growth is linked with demand for high-performance wheels and axles, where it has built substantial capacity.
The group is also planning to ramp up its battery business. The company’s sales have increased 200% on a month-on-month basis.
