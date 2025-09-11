iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

11 Sep 2025 , 02:57 PM

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. announced that its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd., has secured a Letter of Acceptance from the Ministry of Railways for the supply of 9,000 FIAT axles used in LHB coaches.

The order has an aggregate value of ₹113 Crore. This project was issued by the Railway Board on 9 September.

At around 2.43 PM, Jupiter Wagons was trading 3.26% higher at ₹329.60, against the previous close of ₹319.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹345, and ₹326.75, respectively.

With this project, Jupiter Wagons’ rail portfolio could be bolstered simultaneously when the company is securing continuous inflows of high-value orders.

The company last month announced that its subsidiary also received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for supplying 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat trains. The stated order was worth ₹215 Crore.

The continuous orders positions Jupiter as a major supplier to India’s fast-modernising railway network. Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, has previously noted that the company’s growth is linked with demand for high-performance wheels and axles, where it has built substantial capacity.

The group is also planning to ramp up its battery business. The company’s sales have increased 200% on a month-on-month basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Jupiter Wagons
  • Jupiter Wagons Contract
  • Jupiter Wagons New Order
  • Jupiter Wagons News
  • Jupiter Wagons Order
  • Jupiter Wagons Updates
  • New Orde
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|03:21 PM
Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:57 PM
ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:41 PM
Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:35 PM
RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|01:57 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.