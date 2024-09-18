iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Wagons Ltd AGM

441.2
(4.43%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Jupiter Wagons CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Sep 202419 Aug 2024
We would like to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 6th September, 2024 to Thursday, 12th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) and the Company has fixed Thursday, 5th September, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to ascertain the names of members who would be entitled to receive dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if approved by the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 12th September, 2024. Please find the enclosed voting results as per the format prescribed by SEBI along with the Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)

Jupiter Wagons: Related News

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

18 Sep 2024|12:29 PM

This factory is planned to be operational by the calendar year 2027, serving both domestic and foreign markets.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More
