|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|We would like to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 6th September, 2024 to Thursday, 12th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) and the Company has fixed Thursday, 5th September, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to ascertain the names of members who would be entitled to receive dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if approved by the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 12th September, 2024. Please find the enclosed voting results as per the format prescribed by SEBI along with the Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)
