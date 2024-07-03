Jupiter Wagons Ltd Summary

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) was initially incorporated on September 28, 1979 as a Private Limited Company with the name Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Private Limited . On March 25, 2010, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Limited. Further, the name has been changed to Jupiter Wagons Limited effective from May 25, 2022. Jupiter Wagons is the most integrated railway engineering company for freight wagons and passenger coach items for Indian Railways. Over time, it has diversified into the manufacturing of application-based load bodies on commercial vehicles, braking systems, and marine containers for domestic and international use. The Company has unique and fully integrated railway rolling stock manufacturing facility in Kolkata wherein alloy steel foundry is equipped to deliver all essential casting components required for construction of railway wagons. The facility is also equipped with cold roll-forming mills to cater to the requirements of complete range of Indian Railway wagons. This facility has more than 4km of railway siding connected to Bandel Junction under Eastern Railway. The wagon fabrication facility in the same factory is distributed into three sections of clientele namely Indian Railways, Defence and Non-Railway Customers. The second railway engineering unit in Jabalpur is equipped with adequate railway siding and two sections of clientele namely and Indian Railways and Non-Railway Customers. The in-house foundry and CRF mill cater to both the rolling stock fabrication units. Application based commercial vehicles are situated in Jabalpur (two units), Indore and Jamshedpur. The product portfolio includes wagons, wagon accessories, passenger coach, passenger coach accessories, complete track solutions, among others. The Company caters to Commercial Vehicles, Railways and Power sectors through manufacturing of tippers, load bodies, wagons and components.The companys business comprises of manufacturing vehicle bodies for commercial vehicles, refurbishment of railway wagons and manufacture of components for railway wagons, coaches and locomotives. The company operates in five factories, in which four of their factories are located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and the fifth is located in the state of Jharkhand.The companys products in the commercial vehicles division cater to the needs of a broad spectrum of industries and sectors, including mining, road construction, goods transportation, solid waste management, municipal applications and the Indian Defense. Their current range of product and service offerings in the railways division comprises of refurbishment of BOXN Wagons and the manufacture of components for wagons, coaches and locomotives.In the year 1979, the company commenced their business activities. In January 29, 1996, the company executed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh Windfarm Ltd for the setting up of a single wind electricity generating unit. During the year 2005-06, the company commenced commercial production at the Mandla Factory, then leased from Kailash Auto Builders. They entered into Technical Know-How Agreement with a Thai company called Cho Thavee Dollasien Co Ltd for the production of bodies for heavy vehicles such as tippers, dumpers and trailers under the combined trademark CTVCEBBCO.In August 18, 2008, as per the scheme of arrangement, the Mandla Factory was de-merged from Kailash Auto Builders Pvt Ltd and transferred to the company with effect from March 31, 2007. During the year 2007-08, the company began expansion and modernization of the Richhai Factory I and the Mandla Factory. During the year 2008-09, the company commenced activities in the railways division. They commissioned robotic welding lines at Richhai Factory I. Also, the company accorded ISO/TS 16949:2002 accreditation by TUV SUD Management Service GmbH. In November 2008, the company commenced commercial production at the Indore Factory. They received their fist order for supply of trailers from Asia MotorWorks Ltd. In December 12, 2008, the company obtained their first purchase order from the Indian Railways for supply of 290 Side-Walls and End-Walls. In February 6, 2009, they received their first order for supply of refrigerated containers from Hino Motors Sales India Pvt Ltd, a group company of the Toyota Group. In March 22, 2009, they commenced commercial production at Richhai Factory II.In April 27, 2009, the company received a purchase order for supply of long hood structures from Diesel Locomotive Works. In May 27, 2009, they entered into a Technical Know-How Agreement with a French company by the name of Le Capitaine for the manufacture of refrigerated bodies for vehicles fitted with refrigerated bodies and refrigerated containers. In August 10, 2009, the company obtained an order from the Indian Railways for the upgradation of 250 BOXN wagons. In September 2, 2009, the company obtained an order from the Indian Railways for supply of 200 Side-Walls and End-Walls. In September 23, 2009, they received performance certificate from Wagon Repair Shop, Kota for successfully supplying Side-Walls, End-Walls within the due date of delivery and in accordance with specifications. In September 28, 2009, the company entered into the Joint Project Agreement with Mithila Motors for operation of the Jamshedpur Factory.In November 6, 2006, the company obtained an order from the Indian Railways for the upgradation of 200 BOXN wagons. They entered into a power purchase and wheeling agreement with M P Power Trading Co Ltd and M P Wind Farms Ltd for captive use of the energy generated from their wind electricity generating unit of 225 KW located at Jamgodrani, District Dewas.In December 2009, the company commenced commercial production at the Jamshedpur Factory. They set up refrigerated van manufacturing facility at the Richhai Factory II. Also, they received approval for their Quality Assurance Plan from the RDSO for fabrication of End -Walls, Side-Walls and flap doors of BOXNR Wagons. In January 18, 2010, they received their first order for supply of tippers from Man Force Trucks Pvt Ltd. In April 2010, the company received an award at the Supplier Conference 2010 held at Indore from the Eicher group for their outstanding contribution to the supply chain management. In June 2, 2010, the company entered into an agreement with Bouvier Resources Ltd for supply of panels and components for railway wagons.The Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company into and with the Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co. Limited (CEBBC) and their respective shareholders and creditors became effective on 18 May, 2022. In terms of the Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 33,86,31,597 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the eligible shareholders of the Company as per Share Exchange Ratio i.e., 5510 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co. Limited for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each on 28th May 2022. In January 2024, at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, Company launched two Electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV). Through joint venture agreements, it partnered with two renowned companies: Dako-CZ from the Czech Republic for the production of brake systems for passenger coaches, and Kovis D.O.O. from Slovenia for the manufacturing of brake discs. The newly commissioned brake disc production plant became operational in 2023. The Company has acquired 94.25% of the paid up share capital of Bonatrans India Pvt Ltd., Europes premier wheelset producer, making the first rolling stock manufacturer to have own wheel plant in March 2024. Similarly, the Company has acquired Stone India Limited under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 vide Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench order dated 8th June, 2023 pronouncing Jupiter Wagons Limited as a Successful Resolution Applicant. The Erstwhile Resolution Professional/Monitoring Committee handed over the control of the management to the Company during FY 2023-24. After initiating the implementation of the Resolution Plan in FY 2023-24, Stone India Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.