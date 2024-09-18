Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Jupiter Wagons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 8 2024 via Video Conference interalia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Jupiter Wagons Limited (the Company) held today, i.e., November 8, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Jupiter Wagons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 29(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 18th September 2024 via Video Conference interalia to consider and approve declaration of the Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-2025 and fixation of record date. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 18th September, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following matters: Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Declared an Interim Dividend @ 10% i.e. ?1.00 per equity share of ? 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment thereof shall be made on or before 17th October, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including amendments thereunder: The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday, 7th October, 2024 as the Record Date to ascertain the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company to whom the aforesaid interim dividend shall be payable. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Jupiter Wagons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 25 2024 via Video Conference interalia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In furtherance to our intimation dated July 18, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., July 25, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 under IND AS (the Statement), along with the Independent Auditors Review Report issued by Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jul 2024 14 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. July 14, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the appointment of Mr. Navin Nayar as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 14th July, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. July 13, 2024, has inter-alia, approved e following matters: 1. Appointment of Mr. Santanu Ray as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th July, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Swapan Kumar Choudhury as an Additional Director in the category of Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th July, 2024. 3. Cessation of Mr. Prakash Yashwant Gurav as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. July 14, 2024 consequent to completion of two consecutive terms of five years as an Independent Director of the Company. 4. Cessation of Mr. Manchi Venkatraja Rao as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. July 14, 2024 consequent to completion of two consecutive terms of five years as an Independent Director of the Company. 5. Resignation of Mr. Asim Ranjan Dasgupta as Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th July, 2024 Please find the enclosed.

Board Meeting 19 May 2024 12 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday 19th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/warrants/ any other securities through preferential issue subject to approval from the shareholders and approvals from the other regulatory authorities as may be required. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of Jupiter Wagons Limited at their meeting held today i.e. Sunday, May 19, 2024 has approved : To issue and allot upto 28,72,340 Convertible Warrants and approved the postal ballot notice seeking consent of the shareholders as per the enclosed document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Jupiter Wagons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Proposal for raising funds through issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities. The Board has approved the matter as per the attachment. Please find the enclosed attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Pursuant to provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 20th March, 2024 has considered and approved the acquisition of Bonatrans India Private Limited, which shall eventually become the subsidiary company upon completion of acquisition. We are pleased to inform that Jupiter Wagons Limited has completed the acquisition of Bonatrans India Private Limited by entering into agreement with the existing shareholders of Bonatrans India Pvt Ltd.

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Jupiter Wagons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 29(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 19th February 2024 via Video Conference interalia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and fixation of record date. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 19th February, 2024 has, inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend @ 3% i.e. Rs 0.30 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024