We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 18th September, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following matters: Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Declared an Interim Dividend @ 10% i.e. ?1.00 per equity share of ? 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment thereof shall be made on or before 17th October, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including amendments thereunder: The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday, 7th October, 2024 as the Record Date to ascertain the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company to whom the aforesaid interim dividend shall be payable.