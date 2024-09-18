|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Sep 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 18th September, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following matters: Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Declared an Interim Dividend @ 10% i.e. ?1.00 per equity share of ? 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment thereof shall be made on or before 17th October, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including amendments thereunder: The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday, 7th October, 2024 as the Record Date to ascertain the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company to whom the aforesaid interim dividend shall be payable.
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|0.3
|3
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 7th May, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following matters: Recommended a final dividend @ 3% (i.e. Rs. 0.30 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for the year ended 31.03.2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. Please find the enclosed intimation for book closure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
|Dividend
|19 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|0.3
|3
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 19th February, 2024 has, inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend @ 3% i.e. Rs 0.30 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24.
