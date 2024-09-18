iifl-logo-icon 1
494.75
(14.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Jupiter Wagons CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Sep 20247 Oct 20247 Oct 2024110Interim
We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 18th September, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following matters: Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Declared an Interim Dividend @ 10% i.e. ?1.00 per equity share of ? 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment thereof shall be made on or before 17th October, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including amendments thereunder: The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday, 7th October, 2024 as the Record Date to ascertain the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company to whom the aforesaid interim dividend shall be payable.
Dividend7 May 20245 Sep 20245 Sep 20240.33Final
Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 7th May, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following matters: Recommended a final dividend @ 3% (i.e. Rs. 0.30 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for the year ended 31.03.2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. Please find the enclosed intimation for book closure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
Dividend19 Feb 202429 Feb 202429 Feb 20240.33Interim
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 19th February, 2024 has, inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend @ 3% i.e. Rs 0.30 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

18 Sep 2024|12:29 PM

This factory is planned to be operational by the calendar year 2027, serving both domestic and foreign markets.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

