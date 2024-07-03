iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Gas Ltd Share Price

1,274.5
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,324.95
  • Day's High1,324.95
  • 52 Wk High1,988
  • Prev. Close1,312.85
  • Day's Low1,263.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,075.25
  • Turnover (lac)8,484.94
  • P/E11.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value578.09
  • EPS116.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,589.23
  • Div. Yield2.28
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Mahanagar Gas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

1,324.95

Prev. Close

1,312.85

Turnover(Lac.)

8,484.94

Day's High

1,324.95

Day's Low

1,263.2

52 Week's High

1,988

52 Week's Low

1,075.25

Book Value

578.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,589.23

P/E

11.29

EPS

116.37

Divi. Yield

2.28

Mahanagar Gas Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 18

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2024

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mahanagar Gas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.50%

Non-Promoter- 59.67%

Institutions: 59.66%

Non-Institutions: 7.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahanagar Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.78

98.78

98.78

98.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,044.09

4,035.44

3,498.53

3,133.59

Net Worth

5,142.87

4,134.22

3,597.31

3,232.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,560.18

2,152.53

2,972.12

2,233

yoy growth (%)

65.39

-27.57

33.09

9.78

Raw materials

-2,045.39

-747.3

-1,379.54

-1,029.11

As % of sales

57.45

34.71

46.41

46.08

Employee costs

-83.3

-87.52

-80.63

-67.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

806.25

833.6

983.53

726.51

Depreciation

-196.26

-173.67

-161.72

-111.18

Tax paid

-209.31

-214.02

-190.02

-248.64

Working capital

-184.4

180.56

-109.94

-133.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

65.39

-27.57

33.09

9.78

Op profit growth

-1.03

-11.29

34.96

21.1

EBIT growth

-3.21

-15.07

36.25

20.76

Net profit growth

-3.65

-21.91

66.05

21.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

6,914.35

6,920.96

Excise Duty

624.25

621.68

Net Sales

6,290.1

6,299.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

174.87

111.88

Mahanagar Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Syed Shahzad Hussain

Deputy Managing Director

Sanjay Shende

Independent Non Exe. Director

Malvika Sinha

Nominee (Govt)

HARSHADEEP SHRIRAM KAMBLE

Managing Director

Ashu Shinghal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sandeep Kumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atul Prabhu

Independent Director

Harish Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Mahesh Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Summary

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is one of the largest city gas distribution (CGD) companies in India. MGL is the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai, Thane urban and adjoining municipalities and the Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra, India. The company distributes CNG for use in motor vehicles and PNG for domestic household as well as for commercial and industrial use. MGL distributes natural gas through an extensive CGD network of pipelines.Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) was incorporated in 1995, a joint venture between the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the BG Group UK (formerly British Gas), and the Government of Maharashtra. During the year 2002-2003, the company expanded the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution network across the city of Mumbai and in the same year, the company set up additional 45 CNG outlets. During the same year, the company increased the compression capacity and dispensing to the level of 392,000 Kgs/per day and 192 Nos from 152,000 Kgs/per day 78 Nos respectively. During the same year, the company completed the construction work of MGL house at Bandra- Kurla Complex and modernization of operational office at City Gate Station at Sion.During the year 2004-2005, the company the set up a dedicated in- house call center to provide a single window to consumers for redressal of their complaints and to resolve their queries. During the year 2005-2006, the company laid 2062 Kms of
Company FAQs

What is the Mahanagar Gas Ltd share price today?

The Mahanagar Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1274.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd is ₹12589.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahanagar Gas Ltd is 11.29 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahanagar Gas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahanagar Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahanagar Gas Ltd is ₹1075.25 and ₹1988 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahanagar Gas Ltd?

Mahanagar Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.37%, 3 Years at 14.44%, 1 Year at 7.43%, 6 Month at -22.65%, 3 Month at -32.56% and 1 Month at 2.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahanagar Gas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahanagar Gas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.50 %
Institutions - 59.66 %
Public - 7.84 %

