Summary

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is one of the largest city gas distribution (CGD) companies in India. MGL is the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai, Thane urban and adjoining municipalities and the Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra, India. The company distributes CNG for use in motor vehicles and PNG for domestic household as well as for commercial and industrial use. MGL distributes natural gas through an extensive CGD network of pipelines.Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) was incorporated in 1995, a joint venture between the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the BG Group UK (formerly British Gas), and the Government of Maharashtra. During the year 2002-2003, the company expanded the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution network across the city of Mumbai and in the same year, the company set up additional 45 CNG outlets. During the same year, the company increased the compression capacity and dispensing to the level of 392,000 Kgs/per day and 192 Nos from 152,000 Kgs/per day 78 Nos respectively. During the same year, the company completed the construction work of MGL house at Bandra- Kurla Complex and modernization of operational office at City Gate Station at Sion.During the year 2004-2005, the company the set up a dedicated in- house call center to provide a single window to consumers for redressal of their complaints and to resolve their queries. During the year 2005-2006, the company laid 2062 Kms of

