SectorGas Distribution
Open₹1,324.95
Prev. Close₹1,312.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,484.94
Day's High₹1,324.95
Day's Low₹1,263.2
52 Week's High₹1,988
52 Week's Low₹1,075.25
Book Value₹578.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,589.23
P/E11.29
EPS116.37
Divi. Yield2.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.78
98.78
98.78
98.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,044.09
4,035.44
3,498.53
3,133.59
Net Worth
5,142.87
4,134.22
3,597.31
3,232.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,560.18
2,152.53
2,972.12
2,233
yoy growth (%)
65.39
-27.57
33.09
9.78
Raw materials
-2,045.39
-747.3
-1,379.54
-1,029.11
As % of sales
57.45
34.71
46.41
46.08
Employee costs
-83.3
-87.52
-80.63
-67.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
806.25
833.6
983.53
726.51
Depreciation
-196.26
-173.67
-161.72
-111.18
Tax paid
-209.31
-214.02
-190.02
-248.64
Working capital
-184.4
180.56
-109.94
-133.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
65.39
-27.57
33.09
9.78
Op profit growth
-1.03
-11.29
34.96
21.1
EBIT growth
-3.21
-15.07
36.25
20.76
Net profit growth
-3.65
-21.91
66.05
21.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
6,914.35
6,920.96
Excise Duty
624.25
621.68
Net Sales
6,290.1
6,299.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
174.87
111.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Syed Shahzad Hussain
Deputy Managing Director
Sanjay Shende
Independent Non Exe. Director
Malvika Sinha
Nominee (Govt)
HARSHADEEP SHRIRAM KAMBLE
Managing Director
Ashu Shinghal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sandeep Kumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atul Prabhu
Independent Director
Harish Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Mahesh Kumar Gupta
Reports by Mahanagar Gas Ltd
Summary
Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is one of the largest city gas distribution (CGD) companies in India. MGL is the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai, Thane urban and adjoining municipalities and the Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra, India. The company distributes CNG for use in motor vehicles and PNG for domestic household as well as for commercial and industrial use. MGL distributes natural gas through an extensive CGD network of pipelines.Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) was incorporated in 1995, a joint venture between the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the BG Group UK (formerly British Gas), and the Government of Maharashtra. During the year 2002-2003, the company expanded the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution network across the city of Mumbai and in the same year, the company set up additional 45 CNG outlets. During the same year, the company increased the compression capacity and dispensing to the level of 392,000 Kgs/per day and 192 Nos from 152,000 Kgs/per day 78 Nos respectively. During the same year, the company completed the construction work of MGL house at Bandra- Kurla Complex and modernization of operational office at City Gate Station at Sion.During the year 2004-2005, the company the set up a dedicated in- house call center to provide a single window to consumers for redressal of their complaints and to resolve their queries. During the year 2005-2006, the company laid 2062 Kms of
Read More
The Mahanagar Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1274.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd is ₹12589.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahanagar Gas Ltd is 11.29 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahanagar Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahanagar Gas Ltd is ₹1075.25 and ₹1988 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahanagar Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.37%, 3 Years at 14.44%, 1 Year at 7.43%, 6 Month at -22.65%, 3 Month at -32.56% and 1 Month at 2.71%.
