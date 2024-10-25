iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahanagar Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,274.5
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Mahanagar Gas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

806.25

833.6

983.53

726.51

Depreciation

-196.26

-173.67

-161.72

-111.18

Tax paid

-209.31

-214.02

-190.02

-248.64

Working capital

-184.4

180.56

-109.94

-133.68

Other operating items

Operating

216.27

626.46

521.84

233

Capital expenditure

635.38

312.17

779.97

336.99

Free cash flow

851.65

938.63

1,301.81

569.99

Equity raised

6,129.01

5,456.8

4,150.79

3,447.63

Investing

63.3

-96.49

433.79

221.01

Financing

177.08

140.71

67.81

3.9

Dividends paid

93.84

88.9

93.84

187.67

Net in cash

7,314.89

6,528.55

6,048.04

4,430.22

Mahanagar Gas : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.