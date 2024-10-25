Mahanagar Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
806.25
833.6
983.53
726.51
Depreciation
-196.26
-173.67
-161.72
-111.18
Tax paid
-209.31
-214.02
-190.02
-248.64
Working capital
-184.4
180.56
-109.94
-133.68
Other operating items
Operating
216.27
626.46
521.84
233
Capital expenditure
635.38
312.17
779.97
336.99
Free cash flow
851.65
938.63
1,301.81
569.99
Equity raised
6,129.01
5,456.8
4,150.79
3,447.63
Investing
63.3
-96.49
433.79
221.01
Financing
177.08
140.71
67.81
3.9
Dividends paid
93.84
88.9
93.84
187.67
Net in cash
7,314.89
6,528.55
6,048.04
4,430.22
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.