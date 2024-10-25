iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Mahanagar Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

1,325.45
(2.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

MAHANAGAR GAS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

180.95

11.41,18,713.422,671.933.0532,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

673.15

106.8674,039.21178.110.041,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

324.8

12.649,350847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

500

27.4933,686.37306.931.163,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

405

17.3127,814.53431.092.273,697.29134.03

Mahanagar Gas: RELATED NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.