|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|1,6000%
|₹3920%
|1,400
|₹0.050%
|3,2000%
|-
|-
|1,460
|₹0.050%
|4000%
|400-75%
|₹264.6-9.99%
|1,500
|₹0.1-66.66%
|34,800-13.86%
|-
|-
|1,540
|₹0.050%
|18,8000%
|-
|-
|1,560
|₹0.05-87.5%
|12,800-11.11%
|-
|-
|1,580
|₹0.80%
|4,8000%
|14,000-16.66%
|₹156-20%
|1,600
|₹1300%
|19,200-11.11%
|1,2000%
|₹162.8-0.03%
|1,620
|₹0.05-80%
|2,8000%
|1,2000%
|₹1410%
|1,640
|₹0.05-80%
|37,200-2.10%
|2,4000%
|₹148.60%
|1,660
|₹0.05-88.88%
|31,600-15.95%
|3,6000%
|₹790%
|1,680
|₹0.05-90%
|10,400-29.72%
|28,800-11.11%
|₹64.25-26.14%
|1,700
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,05,600-25%
|8,8000%
|₹40.3-44.83%
|1,720
|₹0.05-93.33%
|26,000-4.41%
|6,800-26.08%
|₹27.95-40.72%
|1,740
|₹0.1-91.66%
|33,600-14.28%
|16,000-23.07%
|₹18.25-38.24%
|1,760
|₹0.25-92.53%
|32,800-22.64%
|33,200-17%
|₹0.05-99.61%
|1,780
|₹0.05-99.44%
|19,600-35.52%
|52,400-65.70%
|₹0.05-99.14%
|1,800
|₹2411.11%
|32,400-25.68%
|33,600-61.81%
|₹0.05-98.63%
|1,820
|₹6461%
|28,400-13.41%
|50,800-45.95%
|₹0.2-89.74%
|1,840
|₹55.5-2.8%
|19,200-4%
|68,000-50.72%
|₹0.05-95.83%
|1,860
|₹83.2510.63%
|23,200-9.37%
|38,000-26.92%
|₹0.15-80%
|1,880
|₹114.6516.39%
|9,6000%
|83,600-48.64%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,900
|₹123.27.31%
|23,600-6.34%
|40,80012.08%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,920
|₹142.90%
|7,6000%
|99,2000%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,940
|₹123.40%
|4,0000%
|12,800-8.57%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,960
|₹181.150%
|5,2000%
|18,800-6%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,980
|₹141.150%
|00%
|50,800-27.01%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,000
|₹237.159.98%
|2,0000%
|13,600-2.85%
|₹0.050%
|2,020
|₹204.050%
|4000%
|10,8000%
|₹0.050%
|2,040
|₹247.70%
|4000%
|18,8000%
|₹0.050%
|2,060
|₹2370%
|00%
|67,200-2.32%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,080
|-
|-
