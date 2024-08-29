iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Gas Ltd Option Chain

Mahanagar Gas Ltd Option Chain

1,289.95
(1.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,6000%₹3920%1,400₹0.050%3,2000%
--1,460₹0.050%4000%
400-75%₹264.6-9.99%1,500₹0.1-66.66%34,800-13.86%
--1,540₹0.050%18,8000%
--1,560₹0.05-87.5%12,800-11.11%
--1,580₹0.80%4,8000%
14,000-16.66%₹156-20%1,600₹1300%19,200-11.11%
1,2000%₹162.8-0.03%1,620₹0.05-80%2,8000%
1,2000%₹1410%1,640₹0.05-80%37,200-2.10%
2,4000%₹148.60%1,660₹0.05-88.88%31,600-15.95%
3,6000%₹790%1,680₹0.05-90%10,400-29.72%
28,800-11.11%₹64.25-26.14%1,700₹0.05-90.9%1,05,600-25%
8,8000%₹40.3-44.83%1,720₹0.05-93.33%26,000-4.41%
6,800-26.08%₹27.95-40.72%1,740₹0.1-91.66%33,600-14.28%
16,000-23.07%₹18.25-38.24%1,760₹0.25-92.53%32,800-22.64%
33,200-17%₹0.05-99.61%1,780₹0.05-99.44%19,600-35.52%
52,400-65.70%₹0.05-99.14%1,800₹2411.11%32,400-25.68%
33,600-61.81%₹0.05-98.63%1,820₹6461%28,400-13.41%
50,800-45.95%₹0.2-89.74%1,840₹55.5-2.8%19,200-4%
68,000-50.72%₹0.05-95.83%1,860₹83.2510.63%23,200-9.37%
38,000-26.92%₹0.15-80%1,880₹114.6516.39%9,6000%
83,600-48.64%₹0.05-91.66%1,900₹123.27.31%23,600-6.34%
40,80012.08%₹0.05-88.88%1,920₹142.90%7,6000%
99,2000%₹0.05-50%1,940₹123.40%4,0000%
12,800-8.57%₹0.05-50%1,960₹181.150%5,2000%
18,800-6%₹0.05-75%1,980₹141.150%00%
50,800-27.01%₹0.05-66.66%2,000₹237.159.98%2,0000%
13,600-2.85%₹0.050%2,020₹204.050%4000%
10,8000%₹0.050%2,040₹247.70%4000%
18,8000%₹0.050%2,060₹2370%00%
67,200-2.32%₹0.05-83.33%2,080--

Mahanagar Gas: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

