iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahanagar Gas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,240.45
(-2.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,560.18

2,152.53

2,972.12

2,233

yoy growth (%)

65.39

-27.57

33.09

9.78

Raw materials

-2,045.39

-747.3

-1,379.54

-1,029.11

As % of sales

57.45

34.71

46.41

46.08

Employee costs

-83.3

-87.52

-80.63

-67.01

As % of sales

2.33

4.06

2.71

3

Other costs

-507.15

-383.74

-459.11

-356.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.24

17.82

15.44

15.97

Operating profit

924.32

933.96

1,052.83

780.1

OPM

25.96

43.38

35.42

34.93

Depreciation

-196.26

-173.67

-161.72

-111.18

Interest expense

-7.53

-7.19

-6.52

-0.09

Other income

85.73

80.51

98.95

57.68

Profit before tax

806.25

833.6

983.53

726.51

Taxes

-209.31

-214.02

-190.02

-248.64

Tax rate

-25.96

-25.67

-19.32

-34.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

596.94

619.57

793.5

477.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

596.94

619.57

793.5

477.87

yoy growth (%)

-3.65

-21.91

66.05

21.46

NPM

16.76

28.78

26.69

21.4

Mahanagar Gas : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.