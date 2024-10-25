Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,560.18
2,152.53
2,972.12
2,233
yoy growth (%)
65.39
-27.57
33.09
9.78
Raw materials
-2,045.39
-747.3
-1,379.54
-1,029.11
As % of sales
57.45
34.71
46.41
46.08
Employee costs
-83.3
-87.52
-80.63
-67.01
As % of sales
2.33
4.06
2.71
3
Other costs
-507.15
-383.74
-459.11
-356.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.24
17.82
15.44
15.97
Operating profit
924.32
933.96
1,052.83
780.1
OPM
25.96
43.38
35.42
34.93
Depreciation
-196.26
-173.67
-161.72
-111.18
Interest expense
-7.53
-7.19
-6.52
-0.09
Other income
85.73
80.51
98.95
57.68
Profit before tax
806.25
833.6
983.53
726.51
Taxes
-209.31
-214.02
-190.02
-248.64
Tax rate
-25.96
-25.67
-19.32
-34.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
596.94
619.57
793.5
477.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
596.94
619.57
793.5
477.87
yoy growth (%)
-3.65
-21.91
66.05
21.46
NPM
16.76
28.78
26.69
21.4
