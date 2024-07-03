Mahanagar Gas Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
5,142.89
5,149.15
Excise Duty
465.41
460.35
Net Sales
4,677.48
4,688.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
130.73
78.24
Total Income
4,808.21
4,767.04
Total Expenditure
3,228.64
3,894.31
PBIDT
1,579.57
872.73
Interest
7.7
7.18
PBDT
1,571.87
865.55
Depreciation
196.12
167.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
325.72
173.83
Deferred Tax
25.95
3.17
Reported Profit After Tax
1,024.08
521.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,024.08
521.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,024.08
521.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
103.67
52.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
98.78
98.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.76
18.61
PBDTM(%)
33.6
18.45
PATM(%)
21.89
11.11
