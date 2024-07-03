iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Gas Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,248
(0.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

5,142.89

5,149.15

Excise Duty

465.41

460.35

Net Sales

4,677.48

4,688.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

130.73

78.24

Total Income

4,808.21

4,767.04

Total Expenditure

3,228.64

3,894.31

PBIDT

1,579.57

872.73

Interest

7.7

7.18

PBDT

1,571.87

865.55

Depreciation

196.12

167.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

325.72

173.83

Deferred Tax

25.95

3.17

Reported Profit After Tax

1,024.08

521.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,024.08

521.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,024.08

521.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

103.67

52.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

98.78

98.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.76

18.61

PBDTM(%)

33.6

18.45

PATM(%)

21.89

11.11

Mahanagar Gas: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

