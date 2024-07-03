Mahanagar Gas Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,795.02
3,495.22
3,419.13
3,610.25
3,310.71
Excise Duty
343.01
313.85
310.4
328.38
293.3
Net Sales
3,452.01
3,181.37
3,108.73
3,281.87
3,017.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.58
92.21
82.66
65.89
45.99
Total Income
3,534.59
3,273.58
3,191.39
3,347.76
3,063.4
Total Expenditure
2,601.84
2,337.62
2,108.58
2,636.07
2,479.02
PBIDT
932.75
935.96
1,082.81
711.69
584.38
Interest
6.4
8.32
4.98
4.63
4.76
PBDT
926.35
927.64
1,077.83
707.06
579.62
Depreciation
168.46
156.04
127.83
122.36
108.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
177.77
180.59
226.33
140.36
116.98
Deferred Tax
7.85
21.54
16.77
3.46
4.69
Reported Profit After Tax
572.27
569.47
706.9
440.88
349.17
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
572.29
569.47
706.9
440.88
349.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
572.29
569.47
706.9
440.88
349.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
57.93
57.65
71.56
44.63
35.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98.78
98.78
98.78
98.78
98.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.02
29.42
34.83
21.68
19.36
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.57
17.9
22.73
13.43
11.57
