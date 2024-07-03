Mahanagar Gas Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
6,914.35
6,920.96
Excise Duty
624.25
621.68
Net Sales
6,290.1
6,299.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
174.87
111.88
Total Income
6,464.97
6,411.16
Total Expenditure
4,446.2
5,115.09
PBIDT
2,018.77
1,296.07
Interest
13.3
9.39
PBDT
2,005.47
1,286.68
Depreciation
283.87
231.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
406.92
257.34
Deferred Tax
38.31
8.15
Reported Profit After Tax
1,276.37
790.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,276.37
790.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,276.37
790.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
129.21
79.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
0
Equity
98.78
98.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.09
20.57
PBDTM(%)
31.88
20.42
PATM(%)
20.29
12.54
