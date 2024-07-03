iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Gas Ltd Annually Results

1,262
(0.75%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

6,914.35

6,920.96

Excise Duty

624.25

621.68

Net Sales

6,290.1

6,299.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

174.87

111.88

Total Income

6,464.97

6,411.16

Total Expenditure

4,446.2

5,115.09

PBIDT

2,018.77

1,296.07

Interest

13.3

9.39

PBDT

2,005.47

1,286.68

Depreciation

283.87

231.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

406.92

257.34

Deferred Tax

38.31

8.15

Reported Profit After Tax

1,276.37

790.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,276.37

790.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,276.37

790.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

129.21

79.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

300

0

Equity

98.78

98.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.09

20.57

PBDTM(%)

31.88

20.42

PATM(%)

20.29

12.54

Mahanagar Gas: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Gas Ltd

