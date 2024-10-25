Mahanagar Gas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.78
98.78
98.78
98.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,044.09
4,035.44
3,498.53
3,133.59
Net Worth
5,142.87
4,134.22
3,597.31
3,232.37
Minority Interest
Debt
139.26
114.61
102.98
74.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
300.31
258.12
241.84
208.81
Total Liabilities
5,582.44
4,506.95
3,942.13
3,515.28
Fixed Assets
4,317.25
3,734.32
3,229.67
2,729.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,635.96
1,309.82
1,088.28
1,024.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
56.23
49.52
41.04
31.56
Networking Capital
-825.47
-814.58
-882.03
-782.75
Inventories
39.84
33.84
27.49
22.16
Inventory Days
2.81
3.75
Sundry Debtors
280.61
294.03
184.04
127.52
Debtor Days
18.86
21.62
Other Current Assets
553.86
432.43
239.15
184.99
Sundry Creditors
-466.23
-410.78
-364.6
-238.93
Creditor Days
37.37
40.51
Other Current Liabilities
-1,233.55
-1,164.1
-968.11
-878.49
Cash
398.47
227.87
465.17
511.86
Total Assets
5,582.44
4,506.95
3,942.13
3,515.29
