We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 23, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 120%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and fixed Monday, 5th February 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 shall be paid to all the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Board Meeting commenced at 1200 hours and concluded at 1700 hours.