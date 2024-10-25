iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Gas Ltd Dividend

1,316.55
(1.70%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:49:58 PM

Mahanagar Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 May 202414 Aug 202414 Aug 202418180Final
Final Dividend of Rs.18/-per equity share having face value of Rs.10/-each (i.e.180%) for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/-per equity share (i.e. 120%) paid to all the eligible equity shareholders, as declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd January 2024. Accordingly, the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 will be Rs.30/-per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/-each (i.e. 300%). The Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 is Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Dividend23 Jan 20245 Feb 20245 Feb 202412120Interim
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 23, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 120%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and fixed Monday, 5th February 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 shall be paid to all the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Board Meeting commenced at 1200 hours and concluded at 1700 hours.

Mahanagar Gas: Related News

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More
