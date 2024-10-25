|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|AGM 23/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 along with Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members of the Company. Kindly take the above information on your records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.08.2024) Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.