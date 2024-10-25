Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Mahanagar Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 24, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, as reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL / Transferee Company) at its Meeting held today has considered and approved the Scheme of Merger / Amalgamation of Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL / Transferor Company) with MGL and their respective shareholders (the Scheme). UEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGL (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Mahanagar Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of requirements of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company by the designated persons has been closed from July 01 2024 till 48 hours from after declaration of the financial results i.e. till July 27 2024 (both days inclusive). We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, July 25, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Mahanagar Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and declaration of Final Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The trading window for trading in the securities of the Company by the designated persons shall remain closed from 1 April 2024 (Monday) to 11 May 2024 (Saturday) (both days inclusive) in terms of the requirements of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 09th May 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report thereon, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 31st March 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Final Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 180%) for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share (i.e. 120%) paid to all the eligible equity shareholders, as declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd January 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1400 hours and concluded at 2045 hours. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024