Mahanagar Gas Ltd Board Meeting

1,295.25
(0.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:57 AM

Mahanagar Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Mahanagar Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 24, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, as reviewed by the Audit Committee We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 24, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL / Transferee Company) at its Meeting held today has considered and approved the Scheme of Merger / Amalgamation of Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL / Transferor Company) with MGL and their respective shareholders (the Scheme). UEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGL (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Change in Directorate
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Mahanagar Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of requirements of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company by the designated persons has been closed from July 01 2024 till 48 hours from after declaration of the financial results i.e. till July 27 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take note of the above information on your records. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, July 25, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
Mahanagar Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and declaration of Final Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. As informed vide our letter dated 29 March 2024, the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company by the designated persons shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. from 1 April 2024 (Monday) to 11 May 2024 (Saturday) (both days inclusive) in terms of the requirements of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to take the above information on your records. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 09th May 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report thereon, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 31st March 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Final Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 180%) for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share (i.e. 120%) paid to all the eligible equity shareholders, as declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd January 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1400 hours and concluded at 2045 hours. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 9th May 2024, inter alia, has approved the final dividend of Rs. 18.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each for the Financial year 2023-24. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9th May 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: 1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit report thereon. 2) Final dividend of Rs. 18.00 per Equity share having face value of Rs. 10.00 each for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Mahanagar Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and declaration of Interim Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 23, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: 1. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon, as reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 120%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and fixed Monday, 5th February 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 shall be paid to all the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Board Meeting commenced at 1200 hours and concluded at 1700 hours. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. January 23, 2024 approved the Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

Mahanagar Gas: Related News

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

