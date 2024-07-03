Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Summary

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in India. The company has five product segments namely Household Insecticides, Soaps, Hair Colours, Liquid Detergents and Air Fresheners. The company has manufacturing facilities at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and Namchi in Sikkim. The company has established a strong international presence through a slew of acquisitions over the years. GCPL is among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, it is the leader in India and the second largest player in Indonesia. GCPL is the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. GCPL ranks number two in soaps in India. It is the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.The company is among the largest marketer of toilet soaps in the country with leading brands such as Cinthol, Fairglow, and Godrej No 1. Fairglow, Indias first fairness soap created marketing history as one of the most successful innovations. The company is also the leader in the hair colour category in India. They are having a vast product range from Godrej Renew Colourssoft Liquid Hair Colours, Godrej Liquid & Powder Hair Dyes to Godrej Kesh Kala Oil, Nupur based Hair Dyes. Their Liquid Detergent brand EZEE is the market leader in that category. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd was incorporated on November 29, 2000 as a public company and was promoted by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company. The liabilities and assets pertaining to the consumer products business of Godrej Soaps Ltd together with the factories situated at Malanpur and Silvassa along with the marketing, selling, distribution and related facilities have been transferred to the company with effect form April 1, 2001. Also, the company set up a new factory at Guwahati in Assam for manufacture of hair colour and toiletries during the year 2001-02.During the year 2002-03, the company launched Godrej No. 1 Ayurvedic soap and Godrej FairGlow Saffron in the southern markets of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Also, they entered the unbranded mehendi powder market by launching 100 per cent natural mehendi branded Godrej Nupur. In May 2003, the company acquired the trademark and copyright relating to the brand Snuggy for a total consideration of Rs 5.9 crore and re-launched as Godrej Snuggy baby diapers in the market. The company commenced commercial production at their manufacturing unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2005-06, the company launched many major products which include Cinthol Deo Soap, Godrej Renew Cream Hair Colour, Godrej Herbal Powder Hair Dye, Cinthol Hand Sanitiser, Godrej Shave Gel and Godrej Snuggy baby diapers. In October 2005, the company acquired 100% ownership in Keyline Brands Ltd, a UK based FMCG. This acquisition gives the company, ownership of several international strong brands and trademarks including Cuticura, Erasmic and Aaprt in many countries. During the year 2006-07, the company commenced commercial production at their two new manufacturing units, one at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for manufacture of toilet soap and the other at Namchi in Sikkim for manufacture of Powder Hair Colours. In September 2006, the company acquired the South African business of Rapidol, UK with their subsidiary Rapidol International. In March 2007, they formed a 50:50 joint venture company known as Godrej SCA Hygiene Ltd along with SCA Hygiene Products AB, Sweden which will manufacture and market paper based absorbent hygiene products, specifically sanitary napkins and baby diapers, in India, Nepal and Bhutan.During the year 2007-08, the company launched Godrej No 1 soap in Papaya and Lotus variant and Godrej Renew Powder Hair Colour. They re-launched their flagship brand Cinthol in a new range of soaps, talc and deo sprays. Cinthol Regular and Fresh soaps were also launched in an attractive new packaging. Their joint venture company, Godrej SCA Hygiene Ltd launched Libero baby diapers, Tena and Libresse and also they re-launched Snuggy brand as Snuggy Dry in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.The company has been awarded the Platinum prize in the Hair Dye category by Readers Digest in the Trusted Brand - Asia 2007 awards. There were ranked 6th in the Best Employers Study conducted by Hewitt Associate along with The Economic Times, 9th in the Great Places to Work survey conducted by Great Places to Work Inc., USA in 2008 and 14th on the Best Companies to Work For in India Survey conducted by Business Today and Mercer TNS. Malanpur factory won the Platinum Award in the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) by Frost & Sullivan, in the Chemicals Category and also received a commendation certificate for Strong Commitment to Excel in the CII-EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence.In October 2007, the company acquired Global Mid East FZE which was 100% subsidiary of Godrej International Ltd. In April 208, the company acquired 100% stake in Kinky Group Properties Ltd, South Africa which is one of the leaders in South African Hair Category. This acquisition gives the company an opportunity to enter into a new line of business and diversify their hair product portfolio. In May 2008, the company commenced commercial production in their new Chemical and Soap Noodle Plant at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh.On 2 December 2010, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced that it has acquired a 100% stake in Naturesse Consumer Care Products Limited (NC) and Essence Consumer Care Products Limited (EC) from Muskan Projects Private Limited for an undisclosed amount. NC and EC own the brands Swastik and Genteel respectively.On 12 March 2010, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tura from the Tura Group. Tura, a household name in many African markets, is a market-leading personal care company that manufactures and distributes a range of products including soaps, moisturising lotions and skin-toning creams. Its medicated bar soap is amongst the top three in its category in Nigeria. The acquisition will serve as a strong platform for introducing GCPLs portfolio into Nigeria and other Western African countries.On 17 May 2010, GCPL announced that it has completed the acquisition of PT. Megasari Makmur Group and its distribution company in Indonesia. Earlier on 6 April 2010, GCPL had announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire PT. Megasari Makmur Group and its distribution company in Indonesia. Megasari Group manufactures and distributes a wide range of household products including household insecticides, wet tissues and air fresheners. Megasari Groups products are market leaders in Indonesia in most of the categories that the company participates in. The acquisition is expected to be very accretive for GCPL in year one itself and has been funded by overseas debt at a very attractive price.On 23 May 2010, GCPL had announced an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Laboratoria Cuenca, Consell SA, Issue Uruguay and Issue Brazil (Collectively referred to as Issue Group). The Issue brand enjoys volume leadership in Argentina with a market share in excess of 20%. The business had revenue of over 33 million USD in 2009.On 2 June 2010, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Argencos, the No.1 Hair styling spray company in Argentina with its brand Roby. Argencos is one of the largest players in the kit format in hair colours with a market share of 17% in the format. On 1 June 2011, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced that it has entered into an agreement for the rights to acquire 51% stake in Darling Group Holdings that operates in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. The Darling Group manufactures and distributes the full range of hair extension products - which is among the largest hair care categories in Africa. Darling Groups brands Darling and Amigos are market leaders in almost all of the countries that the Group operates in.On 23 March 2011, Godrej Household Products Ltd. (GHPL), a 100% subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), announced that Sara Lee Corporation has terminated GHPLs license for Kiwi (shoe care) and Kiwi Kleen brands in India and Sri Lanka with effect from 3 April 2011. Consequent to the termination, Sara Lee will pay GHPL a consideration of Rs 177 crore.On 31 March 2011, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) announced the completion of merger of Godrej Household Products Ltd. (GHPL) with GCPL. This merger consolidates GCPLs position in the Indian FMCG space, making it the largest home grown home and personal care portfolio in India and the second largest household insecticides company in Asia (ex Japan). Earlier, the Board of Directors of GCPL had in October 2010 approved the merger of GHPL with GCPL subsequent to GCPLs acquisition of the entire remaining 51% stake of joint venture partner Sara Lee Corp in Godrej Sara Lee (GSLL). Godrej Sara Lee is the leading household insecticide player in India with brands like Good Knight and Hit. This acquisition further consolidates GCPLs position in the Indian FMCG space making it the largest Indian home and personal care portfolio in India after the MNCs. GSLL was later renamed Godrej Household Products Limited (GHPL).On 21 January 2012, GCPL announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 60% stake in Cosmetica Nacional, a market leading hair colorant and cosmetics company in Chile. The company has a strong portfolio of brands in the hair care and color cosmetics segments. With its brands well positioned across income and age levels, Cosmetica Nacional enjoys greater than 30% market share (by volume) in the hair colorant space. Cosmetica Nacional had sales of about 36 million US dollars in the year 2011 and enjoys EBITDA margins of about 20%.On 17 September 2012, GCPL announced its independent foray into the air care category with the launch of a range of home and car air fresheners under the aer brand. On 24 September 2012, Godrej Consumer Products informed the stock exchanges that it has entered into an agreement for exclusive rights to include the hair extensions business in Kenya and exports to other East Africa geographies in its partnership with the Darling Group. The transaction is expected to close after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. The Godrej Darling business will include about 65% of the overall Darling Group business.On 31 December 2012, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced that Keyline Brands Limited, its subsidiary in the United Kingdom, has acquired the Soft & Gentle brand from Colgate-Palmolive. Soft & Gentle is the UKs 4th largest female deodorant brand (by market share) and retains strong brand equity with retailers and consumers in the UK. The brand offers a truly feminine position in the market on an innovative fragrance platform.On 18 February 2013, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced the launch of a new product in the household insecticide market viz. HitAnti roach gel. Positioned as an effective and effortless remedy against cockroach menace, the gel based insecticide aims at eradicating the cockroach problem from its roots, giving a relief for up to 45 days with each application.On 3 October 2013, GCPL announced the launch of a new product in the household insecticide market viz. Goodknight Fast Card. The highlight of Goodknight Fast Card is that it burns for just three minutes but is effective against mosquitoes for nearly four hours.On 13 October 2013, GCPL announced new packaging and fresh look for its flagship Cinthol brand. GCPL simultaneously announced the launch of shower gels under the Cinthol brand to cater to vibrant, energetic and young India.In 2014, GCPL announced the extension of the Godrej No.1 brand into the face wash category. For the first time in India, GCPL introduced a face wash in a multiuse sachet.On 17 June 2014, GCPL unveiled five clean, green, happy products under the Protekt range comprising a hand sanitizer, three handwashes and a skin spray mosquito repellent.On 6 January 2015, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Frika Hair (Pty) Limited, for the acquisition of 100% equity stake in its hair extensions business in South Africa. Frika Hair (Pty) Limited enjoys a premium position in the South African market. It has particular strengths in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng, and is the market leader in key accounts in organised retail. In 2014, net sales of the company was approximately ZAR 73 million. This acquisition helps GCPL in consolidating its presence in the hair extensions market in South Africa. On 2 March 2015, GCPL announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the business of Frika Hair (Pty) Limited in South Africa.On 24 February 2015, GCPL informed the stock exchanges that the company has entered into an agreement with the Darling Group for increasing its shareholding in Darling South Africa and Mozambique businesses to 90% in line with its intent of gradually scaling up its ownership in the Darling businesses. On 3 February 2016, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced that its subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Canon Chemicals Limited, for the acquisition of a majority equity stake in its business in Kenya. Canon Chemicals Limited, a Kenya based company, manufactures and distributes products in the personal and home categories. Its major brand is Valon, a petroleum jelly. In 2015, the annualised revenue of the business was KSh 1,146 million. This acquisition helps GCPL in further building its presence in the Sub Saharan Africa market.On 9 March 2016, GCPL announced that the company through its subsidiary has increased its stake from 51% to 90% in DGH Phase Two Mauritius. DGH Phase Two Mauritius is an investment holding company incorporated on 9 May 2012 in Mauritius. The company clocked revenue of USD 2.7 million in FY 2015. On 28 April 2016, GCPL announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100% equity stake in Strength of Nature LLC, USA, through a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Earlier, on 1 April, 2016, GCPL announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Strength of Nature LLC (SON), a leading company of hair care products for women of African descent. SON, a USA based company with a significant presence in Africa and the Caribbean, is one of the fastest growing companies in the hair care category for women of African descent. This acquisition is a further step to accelerate GCPLs global 3 by 3 strategy and scale up its presence in Africa by being at the forefront of serving the hair care needs of women of African descent. The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive for GCPL from year one itself.On 15 July 2016, GCPL announced the launch of new germ protection soap Godrej No.1 Germ Protection soap. The Godrej No.1 Germ Protection Soap packs the benefits of two powerful natural ingredients into one- Neem and Coconut Milk. Neem is a natural germ fighter and Coconut Milk is a skin moisturiser.On 2 August 2016, GCPL announced that the company through its subsidiary has acquired 100% stake in Hair Credentials Zambia. This entity will commence its operations through a licensing arrangement in Zambia. On 20 December 2016, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) announced that the company through its subsidiary has increased its stake in Charm Industries to 100% from 51%. Charm Industries is a manufacturing company incorporated in Kenya. It clocked turnover of USD 1.85 million in FY 2015-16. On 14 March 2017, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) announced that the company through its subsidiary has increased its stake in Weave Senegal from 51% to 100% and has also reduced one layer of non-operational investment holding company in Mauritius. Weave Senegal manufactures and markets hair and skin care products in Senegal. Earlier, 2 August 2016, GCPL had announced that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary had entered into joint venture with the Darling group to manufacture and market hair care products in Senegal through a newly formed company viz. Weave Senegal.On 18 July 2017, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) unveiled professional hair offering under the brand Godrej Professional. Godrej Professional offers a complete care range comprising of shampoos, masks and styling serums.During the year 2017-18, Godrej Peru Limited and Godrej Consumer Products Malaysia Limited became subsidiaries of the Company. Plasticos Nacional, Godrej Consumer Products Mauritius Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products US Holding Ltd have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company on account of merger during the year 2018. The Company during the year 2017-18, got into the professional hair care with the launch of Godrej Professional. It introduced Power Chip, an electric solution infused with unique gel technology, and a higher efficacy liquid vapouriser and 100% natural mosquito repellent incense sticks in Goodknight. During the year 2018-19, Godrej CP Malaysia Bhd. became a subsidiary of Company. Argencos SA on account of its merger with Laboratoria Cuenca and Godrej Consumer Products UK Ltd. on account of divestment of stake in that Company have ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company. Godrej Easy IP Holding Ltd. has ceased to be the Joint Venture of Company. During the year 2019, the Company launched Long Lasting Paper (LLP) into the household insecticides; it launched HIT Roach Aerosol, as part of strategy to address market whitespaces by getting into other pests; In air care, it launched the parfumist platform, a range of premium air fragrancing solutions. It launched a new Matic during the festive Lebaran season, aimed at driving upgrades in-home, and Twist, a car dashboard solution, aiming to drive car air freshener penetration. During the year 2019-20, Godrej Household Insecticide Nigeria Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company effective from March 19, 2020; Godrej Consumer Products Malaysia Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company effective from October 7, 2019. During the year 2019-20, Godrej Africa Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Company acquired additional 5% stake in the Darling Group Holding Company, namely Godrej West Africa Holdings Limited, which is a 100% holding Company of Subinite (Pty) Limited and Weave Mozambique LDA. Post this acquisition, the total stake of the Company in Godrej West Africa Holdings Limited increased from 90% to 95%. Similarly, Godrej Mauritius Africa Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of your Company acquired additional 5% stake in the Darling Trading Company Mauritius Limited which is a 100% holding Company of Godrej Consumer Products International FZCO. Post this acquisition, the total stake of Company in Darling Trading Company Mauritius Limited increased from 90% to 95%. During the year 2020-21, Godrej Hair Care Nigeria Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company effective from April 15, 2020. Godrej Hair Weave Nigeria Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company effective from April 24, 2020. Godrej International Trading Company ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company effective from January 20, 2021 and SON South Africa (Pty) Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of Company with effect from November 11, 2020. During the year 2021, the Company acquired balance 25% stake in Canon Chemicals, Kenya on May 15, 2020. In Chile, the Company launched Bidex, a new range of sanitisation products during year 2020. During the year 2021-22, Style Industries Uganda Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company effective from August 3, 2021; Indovest Capital ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company effective from December 27, 2021. Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing Private Limited has ceased to be an associate of the Company effective from February 14, 2022. Godrej Consumer Care Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. January 4, 2022. The Company during 2021, scaled up the D2C businesses; it launched Diva Store, a D2C store in South Africa. During the year 2022-23, Company acquired the business of Raymonds Consumer Care Limited (RCCL) through slump sale basis at a consideration of Rs 2825 crores effective on May 08, 2023. DGH Uganda ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from November 20, 2022. The Company launched access packs of Godrej Expert Rich Crme, Goodknight Mini Liquid Vaporizer, and HIT No-gas Spray in India. In Indonesia, it relaunched an access pack of hero brand HIT Aerosol; launched a low-cost hair colouring solution through general grade.