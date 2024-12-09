GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting - August 7, 2024 Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share (500 % on shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, August 16, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Friday, September 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)