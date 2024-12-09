|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024; 2) to consider declaration of interim dividend. The attached file is self-explanatory. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|That attached file is self-explanatory.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting - August 7, 2024 Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share (500 % on shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, August 16, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Friday, September 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Interim Dividend & Audited Results The attached file is self-explanatory The attached file is self explanatory (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. This communication is in compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other regulations as applicable. The attached file is self-explanatory. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
