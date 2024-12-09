|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|5
|500
|Interim
|The attached file is self-explanatory. Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share (500 % on equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, November 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, November 23, 2024
|Dividend
|7 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|5
|500
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting - August 7, 2024 Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share (500 % on shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, August 16, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Friday, September 6, 2024.
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|10
|1000
|Interim
|Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 10/- per share (1000% on shares of face value of Re. 1/ each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face valueRead More
The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.Read More
The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
