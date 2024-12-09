Dividend 24 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024 1 Nov 2024 5 500 Interim

The attached file is self-explanatory. Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share (500 % on equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, November 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, November 23, 2024

Dividend 7 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 5 500 Interim

Outcome of Board Meeting - August 7, 2024 Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share (500 % on shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, August 16, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Friday, September 6, 2024.

Dividend 6 May 2024 14 May 2024 14 May 2024 10 1000 Interim