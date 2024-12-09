iifl-logo-icon 1
757
(-2.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Welspun Corp: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

27 Nov 2024|03:27 PM

The park was once planned to be 1.2 million square feet in size, requiring an investment of Rs 700 crore.

Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

12 Nov 2024|10:02 AM

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stood at ₹3,364 crore, an 18.6% decline from the ₹4,059.45 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

4 Nov 2024|11:50 AM

Welspun plans to execute these orders within FY25 and FY26, reinforcing its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

1 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

Welspun Corp Ltd stock has gained a total of 91% in the last one year, and almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Welspun Corp to invest $100 million in US subsidiary

Welspun Corp to invest $100 million in US subsidiary

3 Sep 2024|03:14 PM

This investment will help Welspun expand its leadership position in the US oil and gas segment by diversifying its product portfolio.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Welspun Corp's Associate Company Secures ₹525 Crore Contracts

Welspun Corp's Associate Company Secures ₹525 Crore Contracts

7 Aug 2024|11:41 AM

Welspun Corp's associate company EPIC secures ₹525 crore contracts for manufacturing and supplying HSAW pipes.

