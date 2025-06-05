Welspun Corp secures repeat export order to supply 50 km pipes

Welspun Corp Limited announced on Wednesday that it has secured a repeat export order to supply 50 km of LSAW pipes and bents with anti-corrosion and CWC coating.

Following this development, the company’s counter touched an intraday high of ₹968.80 on NSE.

At around 11.04 AM, Welspun Corp was trading 5.11% higher at ₹958, against the previous close of ₹911.45 on NSE.

The company stated that the order received is for a offshore project in the Middle East.

Welspun Corp also informed the bourses that since its last announcement, it has received additional orders collectively worth ₹450 Crore for its pipes facility in India.

The company plans to execute these orders in FY26 and FY27.

Welspun Corp is also planning to invest ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion of High-frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) and Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) pipe segments. These are high in demand for projects such as hydrogen transport and liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Welspun Corp announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025 with a 9.7% decline in its net profit at ₹131.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹146 Crore. The business also said that its revenue registered a growth of 2.7% y-o-y to ₹2,646 Crore. In the year-ago period, it posted a revenue of ₹2,575.20 Crore.

